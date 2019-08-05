Deals Spotlight: 11-Inch iPad Pro Discounted to $649 ($150 Off, Lowest Ever)

Monday August 5, 2019 5:17 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is discounting a few models of the 11-inch iPad Pro this week, including a new low price on the 64GB Wi-Fi model.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get this version of the 2018 11-inch iPad Pro for $649, down from $799. There are also a few 12.9.-inch models on sale, which we've rounded up below.

2018 iPad Pro Sale


Head to our full Deals Roundup to check out all of the latest sales happening this week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
0 comments