Deals Spotlight: 11-Inch iPad Pro Discounted to $649 ($150 Off, Lowest Ever)

You can get this version of the 2018 11-inch iPad Pro for $649, down from $799. There are also a few 12.9.-inch models on sale, which we've rounded up below.
2018 iPad Pro Sale
- Wi-Fi, 64 GB - $649, down from $799 ($150 off, lowest ever)
- Wi-Fi, 1 TB - $1,299.99, down from $1,549 ($249 off)
- Cellular, 64 GB - $799.99, down from $949 ($149 off)
- Cellular, 256 GB - $1,099, down from $1,299 ($200 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 512 GB - $1,249.99, down from $1,499 ($249 off, lowest ever)