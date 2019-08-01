New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Intel Reveals New 10th-Gen Core Processors Suitable for MacBook Air and Base 13-Inch MacBook Pro

Thursday August 1, 2019 10:30 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Intel today introduced its first 10th-generation Core processors, codenamed Ice Lake. Built on a 10-nanometer process, the chips are designed for thin-and-light notebooks, meaning they could potentially make their way to future entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models.


Intel says the Ice Lake chips have increased board integration, allowing manufacturers like Apple to release notebooks with sleeker designs. The chips also feature Intel's all-new Gen11 graphics architecture for up to double the graphics performance, and integrated Thunderbolt 3 and Wi-Fi 6, aka 802.11ax.

The lineup of 11 new processors includes six U-series chips and five Y-series chips:


Intel is also introducing a new processor number naming structure starting with this first set of 10th-generation Core processors, doing away with Y and U series identifiers and instead emphasizing graphics. The new structure is a bit confusing, but The Verge has a nice breakdown for deciphering them.


Intel expects the first notebooks with Ice Lake chips to be available in time for the holiday shopping season.

Hattig
AnandTech has an extensive preview article. https://www.anandtech.com/show/14664/testing-intel-ice-lake-10nm

tl;dr: two steps forward, two steps back
DrJohnnyN
Macs are fast enough. Please improve battery life!
twocents
Can't come soon enough the day that Apple can engineer some A-series chip and release upgrades when the Mac, not Intel, are ready. I could see the MacBook line getting resuscitated as a canary for this
Nik
It's a shame that Apple killed the 12" MacBook.
Aston441
Will this work

WITHOUT LOUD FAN?
