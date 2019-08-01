Apple Pay Promo Offers Back to Sale Deals From Select Apps and Websites

Thursday August 1, 2019 3:26 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today sent out emails advertising its latest Apple Pay promo, which is back to school themed. Several apps and websites are offering discounts on merchandise for customers who use Apple Pay, with a list available below.

  • Adidas - 20% off Apple Pay purchases in the Adidas app
  • BJ's - $5 off when spending $50 or more on the BJ's website or app
  • Oakley - $25 off the next purchase of $100 or more
  • Plae - $20 off when spending $50 or more with promo code APPLEPAY 20
  • Shutterfly - $25 off when spending $25 or more in the Shutterfly app with promo code APPLE25
  • Toms - $15% off Apple Pay purchases on Toms.com with promo code TOMSAPPLEPAY
Additional details for each deal can be found on Apple's partner websites. The promos require customers to make their purchases using Apple Pay either within partner apps or on partner websites. All of the deals are available in the United States only.

