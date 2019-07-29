Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Foxconn Ramps Up Seasonal Hiring Spree Ahead of 2019 iPhones
As it has for the past several summers, Apple's primary manufacturer Foxconn is ramping up its seasonal hiring spree, according to the Economic Daily News. The report claims Foxconn is offering a one-time bonus of 4,500 Chinese yuan, or roughly $650, to employees who renew their contracts right now.
Foxconn needs as many hands on deck as possible at its factory in Shenzhen, China to assist with mass production of the upcoming iPhones, as Apple's first-week sales will likely be in the millions of units as usual.
Apple is widely expected to debut three new iPhones in September with the same 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.5-inch sizes as the 2018 lineup.
