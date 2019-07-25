Best Buy Black Friday in July: Save on Apple Watch, iPad, iTunes Gift Cards, and More

Thursday July 25, 2019 6:27 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy has introduced its Black Friday in July sale this week, beginning with early access for My Best Buy members and expanding wide tomorrow. The sale includes Apple products like the Apple Watch Series 3 and 4, iPad, MacBook Pro, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple Watch


In the sale, there are a number of Apple Watch models being discounted, including two of the Series 3 devices. You can get the 42mm Nike+ Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) in Space Gray Aluminum for $309, down from $409. That same discount is also available for the 42mm Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) in Silver Aluminum.


There are also quite a few newer Series 4 models on sale today, all of which have been discounted by $50. Prices start at $349 for the 40mm Aluminum models and $379 for the 44mm Aluminum models, and raise from there. You can also save on some Stainless Steel models, starting at $699 for 44mm models.

MacBook Air (Late 2018)


Both Best Buy and Amazon have new sales on the MacBook Air from late 2018 going on this week.
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - $949.99, down from $1,199.00 [Amazon / Best Buy]
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,099.00, down from $1,399.00 [Amazon / Best Buy]

MacBook Pro


Best Buy has a few current low prices on a selection of older model MacBook Pros, many of which are currently only available for My Best Buy members.


  • Mid 2017, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 [Amazon / Best Buy]
  • Mid 2018, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,449.99, down from $1,799.99 [Best Buy]
  • Mid 2018, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,599.99, down from $1,999.99 [Best Buy]
  • Mid 2018, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,999.99, down from $2,399.99 [Best Buy]
  • Mid 2018, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,299.99, down from $2,799.99 [Best Buy]

iPad


Best Buy has a few sales on the 2018 9.7-inch iPad, but Amazon is beating Best Buy's prices nearly across the board.
  • Wi-Fi, 32GB - $249.00, down from $329.00 [Amazon]
  • Wi-Fi, 128GB - $329.99, down from $429.99 [Best Buy]
  • Cellular, 32GB - $379.00, down from $459.00 [Amazon] (Lowest Ever)
  • Cellular, 128GB - $429.99, down from $559.00 [Amazon] (Lowest Ever)

Miscellaneous




