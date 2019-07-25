Best Buy Black Friday in July: Save on Apple Watch, iPad, iTunes Gift Cards, and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Apple Watch
In the sale, there are a number of Apple Watch models being discounted, including two of the Series 3 devices. You can get the 42mm Nike+ Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) in Space Gray Aluminum for $309, down from $409. That same discount is also available for the 42mm Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) in Silver Aluminum.
There are also quite a few newer Series 4 models on sale today, all of which have been discounted by $50. Prices start at $349 for the 40mm Aluminum models and $379 for the 44mm Aluminum models, and raise from there. You can also save on some Stainless Steel models, starting at $699 for 44mm models.
MacBook Air (Late 2018)
Both Best Buy and Amazon have new sales on the MacBook Air from late 2018 going on this week.
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - $949.99, down from $1,199.00 [Amazon / Best Buy]
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,099.00, down from $1,399.00 [Amazon / Best Buy]
MacBook Pro
Best Buy has a few current low prices on a selection of older model MacBook Pros, many of which are currently only available for My Best Buy members.
- Mid 2017, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 [Amazon / Best Buy]
- Mid 2018, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,449.99, down from $1,799.99 [Best Buy]
- Mid 2018, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,599.99, down from $1,999.99 [Best Buy]
- Mid 2018, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,999.99, down from $2,399.99 [Best Buy]
- Mid 2018, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,299.99, down from $2,799.99 [Best Buy]
iPad
Best Buy has a few sales on the 2018 9.7-inch iPad, but Amazon is beating Best Buy's prices nearly across the board.
- Wi-Fi, 32GB - $249.00, down from $329.00 [Amazon]
- Wi-Fi, 128GB - $329.99, down from $429.99 [Best Buy]
- Cellular, 32GB - $379.00, down from $459.00 [Amazon] (Lowest Ever)
- Cellular, 128GB - $429.99, down from $559.00 [Amazon] (Lowest Ever)
Miscellaneous
- iTunes Gift Cards - $50 gift cards for $40
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones - $159.99, down from $179.99
- Belkin - Save $10 on select accessories
- Hyperdrive - Save $30 on select USB-C Hubs
- Insignia - Save 50 percent on select portable chargers