Apple is planning to open an office in highly desired location in Vancouver, Canada reports Bloomberg . The company has leased space in a 24-story office building at 400 West Georgia owned by Westbank, where companies like Deloitte and IWG plc's Spaces co-working unit will also be housed.400 West Georgia has a unique design that featuring stacked stainless steel cubes interspaced with greenery and arranged around a central concrete core. The design was reportedly inspired by a Japanese paper lantern.The office, which is still under development and is scheduled to be completed in spring 2020, will use glass floors that will overlook the city. Apple is planning to occupy two floors of the 24 floor building.