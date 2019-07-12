New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iPad Air vs. Microsoft's Surface Go: Which Is a Better Laptop Replacement?

Friday July 12, 2019 11:27 am PDT by Eric Slivka
Apple's iPad Air, which was resurrected in March as essentially a tweaked version of the previous 10.5-inch iPad Pro, offers a significant amount of utility at a solid $499 price point, but how does it compare to other competitors in the market?

In his latest video, MacRumors videographer Dan compared the iPad Air to Microsoft's Surface Go to determine which one he liked better for on-the-go computing.

For this comparison, Dan decided to focus on using the iPad Air and the Surface Go as somewhat of a laptop replacement. The iPad Air starts at $499 while the Surface Go comes in at a $399 base price, but in an effort to look at these as potential laptop replacements Dan opted to consider the devices equipped with first-party keyboard accessories, which pushes the iPad Air up to $659 and the Surface Go to $529.

In his video, Dan shares his impressions on the design and features of each, including important productivity accessories like respective keyboards and styluses.

As potential laptop replacements, performance is really where the rubber meets the road, and Dan came away somewhat unimpressed with the Surface Go. He wanted to like its relatively full-fledged Windows 10 operating system, and it was fine for basic tasks like emails, web browsing, and document writing, but he found things bogging down a bit when trying to multitask.

With the iPad Air, you don't really get a desktop-class operating system, at least for now, but it generally works very well when you need to multitask, switching easily among Safari, Messages, Notes, Mail, iWork and more with no performance issues. And with iPadOS 13 coming later this year, the iPad will become even more powerful.

So where do we come down on the iPad Air versus the Surface Go? It's a challenging comparison considering they have some significant spec differences and everyone's use case is different. Overall, Dan found the iPad Air to offer a more enjoyable user experience, although it's not quite a laptop replacement. But neither is the Surface Go in his experience, and he wonders whether it isn't better to just point someone toward a Chromebook or more traditional Windows notebook if they're looking for a cheap laptop experience.

Avatar
SDJim
41 minutes ago at 11:30 am
The best laptop replacement is an actual laptop? Groundbreaking.

(Fair assessment, though)
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
Robnsn2015
40 minutes ago at 11:31 am
The iPad Air is the superior tablet.

The Surface Go is the superior (albeit slow) laptop replacement.

I recommend waiting until the fall (around September/October) to see if there is a second generation of Surface Go.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
DNichter
36 minutes ago at 11:35 am
iPad - better performance, better screen, better battery, better apps, better privacy, better security, better support. You could probably go on and on.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
tgwaste
19 minutes ago at 11:53 am
Neither. iPad Pro 11" + keyboard is the future.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
FightTheFuture
26 minutes ago at 11:45 am

The best laptop replacement is an actual laptop? Groundbreaking.

(Fair assessment, though)

Yeah, it's actually frustrating that the iPad has been around for nearly 10 years and hasn't replaced a laptop. But it's getting there.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
supertiffany
32 minutes ago at 11:39 am
with the introduction of iOS 13 it is non sense to choose a surface most especially the GO

it is very slow, crashes many times and lags many times

not to mention the little difference it offers in terms of price.

i would rather get a snappy chromebook than a lagging surface go.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Braderunner
33 minutes ago at 11:39 am
If you can deal with Windows, the Surface is probably fine. If not, then there isn't even a comparison.
Rating: 1 Votes

