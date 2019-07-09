Nintendo's Latest Mobile Game 'Dr. Mario World' Launches on iOS App Store

Dr. Mario World is a puzzle game that tasks players with matching capsules with viruses in order to clear every virus on the board. In addition to Mario, other well-known Nintendo characters that appear in the game include Peach, Bowser, Koopa Troopa, Goomba, and more.
Each character has specific skills related to eliminating the viruses, and players can assign each one to the doctor and assistant role to experiment with various character skill combinations. In total, Dr. Mario World has over 100 stages across a series of worlds, and Nintendo will update the game with new worlds, doctors, and more on a regular basis.
The game also supports a multiplayer feature that lets you play with friends and family around the world in a versus mode, or help one another out by sending and receiving hearts that you can use in single player mode.
Dr. Mario World is free to start, and includes optional in-game purchases [Direct Link].