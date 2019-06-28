Lowest-Ever Deals: Save on the New 15-Inch MacBook Pro, 11-Inch iPad Pro, and Get the Apple Pencil 1 for $60 ($40 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
For the 15-inch MacBook Pro, you'll find the same discounts offered at both Amazon and Best Buy, but the 11-inch iPad Pro's best deals are largely found at Best Buy. If you're looking for bargains on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, yesterday's discounts on these models can still be found on Amazon.
15-Inch MacBook Pro Sale
The below models are both $300 off for a limited time, representing their lowest prices ever.
- 2.6 GHz 6-Core, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD - $2,099.99, down from $2,399.99 [Amazon / Best Buy]
- 2.3 GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,499.99, down from $2,799.99 [Amazon / Best Buy]
11-Inch iPad Pro Sale
- Wi-Fi, 512 GB - $949.99, down from $1,149.99 [Best Buy] ($200 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 64 GB - $824.00, down from $949.00 [Amazon] ($125 off)
- Cellular, 256 GB - $949.00, down from $1,099.00 [Amazon] ($150 off)
- Cellular, 512 GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.99 [Amazon / Best Buy] ($200 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 1 TB - $1,449.99, down from $1,699.99 [Amazon / Best Buy] ($250 off, lowest ever)
Apple Pencil 1 SaleLastly, you can purchase the original Apple Pencil for just $59.99 today, representing savings of $40 off the original price of the accessory and the lowest we've ever seen it.
- Apple Pencil (first generation) - $59.99, down from $99.99