Lowest-Ever Deals: Save on the New 15-Inch MacBook Pro, 11-Inch iPad Pro, and Get the Apple Pencil 1 for $60 ($40 Off)

Friday June 28, 2019 6:51 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon and Best Buy are closing out the week with a variety of sales on the 15-inch MacBook Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, and the Apple Pencil. In most cases, the prices listed below offer the lowest prices ever seen on each model, and reach up to $300 off the MacBook Pro and up to $250 off the iPad Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the 15-inch MacBook Pro, you'll find the same discounts offered at both Amazon and Best Buy, but the 11-inch iPad Pro's best deals are largely found at Best Buy. If you're looking for bargains on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, yesterday's discounts on these models can still be found on Amazon.

15-Inch MacBook Pro Sale


The below models are both $300 off for a limited time, representing their lowest prices ever.
  • 2.6 GHz 6-Core, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD - $2,099.99, down from $2,399.99 [Amazon / Best Buy]
  • 2.3 GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,499.99, down from $2,799.99 [Amazon / Best Buy]

11-Inch iPad Pro Sale


  • Wi-Fi, 512 GB - $949.99, down from $1,149.99 [Best Buy] ($200 off, lowest ever)
  • Cellular, 64 GB - $824.00, down from $949.00 [Amazon] ($125 off)
  • Cellular, 256 GB - $949.00, down from $1,099.00 [Amazon] ($150 off)
  • Cellular, 512 GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.99 [Amazon / Best Buy] ($200 off, lowest ever)
  • Cellular, 1 TB - $1,449.99, down from $1,699.99 [Amazon / Best Buy] ($250 off, lowest ever)

Apple Pencil 1 Sale

Lastly, you can purchase the original Apple Pencil for just $59.99 today, representing savings of $40 off the original price of the accessory and the lowest we've ever seen it.
More of the latest discounts and sales can be found in our full Deals Roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
1 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
joshen
38 minutes ago at 07:03 am
$60 for the Apple Pencil is excellent. Definitely get one if you have a compatible iPad, it’s extremely beneficial for students or people who take a lot of handwritten notes.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]