MacRumors Exclusive: Get 15% Off Any One Item From Mophie This Month

Wednesday June 12, 2019 6:48 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
This summer, MacRumors is partnering with well-known battery accessory company Mophie for an all-new exclusive sale. During the month of June, you can get 15 percent off any one item sitewide on Mophie.com by using the code RUMORS15 on the shopping bag screen.

This means that you can save on Mophie accessories like the Powerstation, Juice Pack, Charge Stream Pad+, and anything else on the company's website. Mophie has a wide arrange of devices that work with Apple products like the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and MacBook Pro, as well as Android devices.

We've listed a few ideas to shop for on the website, but be sure to head to Mophie.com to browse the full array of options. As long as you enter the promo code RUMORS15 in your shopping bag on Mophie.com before July 1, 2019, you'll get 15 percent off of one item.

MacRumors + Mophie Exclusive Sitewide Sale


