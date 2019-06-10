Deals: Save on Microsoft and Sony Game Controllers Ahead of iOS 13, iTunes Gift Card Sale, $100 Off Apple Watch

Sony and Microsoft's Wireless Controller Discounts
This week is E3, and Sony and Microsoft are discounting their console controllers to mark the event. Thanks to Apple's recent announcement that the DualShock 4 and Xbox One controller will be compatible with iOS 13 and tvOS 13, both devices will make perfect mobile gaming controllers come this fall.
For the DualShock 4 (which is the main controller of the PS4), you'll find the controller for $39.99 at numerous retailers, down from $59.99. This includes Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. These $20 off sales relate to the basic Black color option, but some sites are also discounting colors like the Blue Camo, Magma Red, and Gold.
You can purchase the Xbox One wireless controller for $39.99 from Walmart, down from $59.99. Amazon and Best Buy have the same controller for $41.99. Like the Sony controller, Microsoft's sales largely focus on the basic Black color option, but alternatives like White are available near the $40 range as well.
Once iOS 13 launches in the fall, you'll be able to sync either of these devices to an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV via Bluetooth and control compatible games. This will be particularly useful for apps like Sony's Remote Play app, which lets you control your PS4 from anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection.
iTunes Gift Card Deal
Costco has one of the best deals on App Store and iTunes gift cards today, offering the $100 iTunes gift card for just $84.49. You can also get the $25 iTunes gift card for $21.49 (both are delivered via email). These sales are only available to Costco members, and will expire later this week, on June 15.
App Store and iTunes gift card sales have typically averaged 15 percent off discounts the past few years, so this Costco sale matches previous offers and is a great opportunity to load your iTunes account with credit if you're a Costco member. With the gift cards, you can rent or purchase movies on the iTunes Movies store, buy books on iBooks, pay for your Apple Music subscription, and more.
Apple Watch Series 4 Sale
Target is discounting a variety of cellular Apple Watch Series 4 models this week to new low prices, with some on sale for as much as $100 off. Low prices begin at $399.99 for the 40mm aluminum models and $429.99 for the 44mm aluminum models. At this time Target doesn't appear to be discounting the GPS only models.
You can get the 40mm GPS and cellular Apple Watch Series 4 in the following configurations for $399.99, down from $499.99: Silver Aluminum and White Sport Band, Space Gray Aluminum and Black Sport Band, Gold Aluminum and Pink Sand Sport Band, or Gold Aluminum and Pink Sand Sport Loop. A few similar colorways are available for the 44mm GPS and cellular models, which are priced at $429.99, down from $529.99.
Given the prices, many of the models have begun selling out, so if you're interested be sure to head to Target and place your order before the sale ends later tonight. If you're on the hunt for GPS only Apple Watch Series 4 models, Amazon has you covered this week with many on sale for as much as $60 off. Low prices begin at $339 for the 40mm aluminum models and $369 for the 44mm aluminum models. Similar to Target's sale, these are some of the lowest prices currently available online, so be sure to head to Amazon and browse the sale before it ends.
