Deals Spotlight: Anker's New Sales Offer Great Prices on Wireless Chargers, Bluetooth Speakers, and USB-C Hubs

Tuesday June 4, 2019 6:10 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon's latest Gold Box deal of the day today is providing up to 25 percent off Anker accessories, including wireless charging stands, USB-C hubs, and external battery packs. As usual, this Gold Box will last for one day only, so be sure to browse the sales before they expire later tonight.

Outside of the Gold Box, Anker is back this week with a few new discounts across its product categories on Amazon. You'll find savings on the popular Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker, PowerWave Wireless Charging Pad, and more. These devices don't require a code and you'll find the discounts automatically applied on Amazon (although some do have an on-page coupon that will need to be clipped).

Anker's Gold Box Sale


Anker's Latest Discounts


