Deals Spotlight: Anker's New Sales Offer Great Prices on Wireless Chargers, Bluetooth Speakers, and USB-C Hubs

Outside of the Gold Box, Anker is back this week with a few new discounts across its product categories on Amazon. You'll find savings on the popular Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker, PowerWave Wireless Charging Pad, and more. These devices don't require a code and you'll find the discounts automatically applied on Amazon (although some do have an on-page coupon that will need to be clipped).
Anker's Gold Box Sale
- Power Strip with 2 outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port - $28.69, down from $35.99
- PowerWave Wireless Charging Stand - $41.99, down from $55.99
- 4-in-1 USB-C Hub - $23.49, down from $29.99
- SoundCore Pro+ Bluetooth Speaker - $71.99, down from $89.99
- SoundBuds Sport Bluetooth Headphones - $31.79, down from $39.88
- PowerCore 10,400 mAh External Battery Pack - $23.99, down from $31.99
Anker's Latest Discounts
- PowerWave 10W Wireless Charging Pad - $9.99 with on-page coupon, down from $15.99
- Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker (Blue, Red, and Black) - $29.99, down from $43.99
- PowerWave 7.5W Stand - $19.79 with on-page coupon, down from $29.99
- Soundcore Life 2 Over-Ear Headphones - $49.99, down from $64.99
- Soundcore Infini Soundbar - $67.99, down from $79.99
- 5-in-1 USB-C Hub - $32.99, down from $39.99