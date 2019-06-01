Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Wipes iTunes Pages on Facebook and Instagram, Begins Moving Away From iTunes Links
As noted on Reddit, Apple has abruptly removed all social media content from its iTunes page on Facebook, including posts, photos, and videos. This appears to have happened within the past 24 hours, as a cached version of the iTunes page on Facebook still had content available as of May 31.
As far as we can tell, it looks like Apple has migrated its iTunes page to its Apple TV page on Facebook, including not only all of the content but nearly 30 million likes and its original April 29, 2009 creation date.
Apple has also removed all photos and videos from its iTunes profile on Instagram, which points users towards the newer Apple TV page on Instagram, but its Twitter counterpart still has content for now.
The blank pages likely foreshadow bigger moves to come, as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and 9to5Mac's Guilherme Rambo have both reported that iTunes will be replaced by standalone Music, TV, and Podcasts apps in the next major version of macOS, which Apple is expected to unveil at WWDC 2019 on Monday.
Notably, while the overall iTunes app as we know it is expected to be discontinued, the reports did not suggest that the iTunes storefront for purchasing music, movies, and TV shows is going away any time soon.
iTunes has attracted its fair share of criticism over the years for being bloated software, so its split into three separate apps would be much welcomed. Apple's phasing out of iTunes is likely to be a gradual process, however, so the brand could live on in some capacity for the foreseeable future.
Update: As noted by the Iconfactory's Craig Hockenberry, some itunes.apple.com links for songs and artists now redirect to music.apple.com, serving as yet another example of Apple moving away from its iTunes brand.
I haven’t seen it reported elsewhere, but as of last weekend all https://t.co/tCyWJ9I1D3 links redirect to https://t.co/c1nzdCWhSp — a likely indicator that the brand is done (the app will be fine for those of us who need it.)— Craig Hockenberry (@chockenberry) June 2, 2019
In fact, as noted by Kyle Seth Gray, it appears that Apple is in the process of dropping iTunes links for apps, podcasts, TV shows, movies, and books as well. Apple will instead use category-specific links such as apps.apple.com, podcasts.apple.com, tv.apple.com, movies.apple.com, and books.apple.com.
June 2, 2019
Some of these links are already live, while others work if the URL is manually changed.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Generic names like Music, Photos and TV (etc.) will make it that much harder to find support articles for upcoming software problems. At least with names such as iTunes, GarageBand, or iPhoto, you could clue in on pertinent material much easier.
It's attention to the little details like these that really separates the great from the merely okay.
:confused:
If somebody could quickly summarize what they don't like about it, I'd greatly appreciate it. I hope the next app is, well largely the same... because I cannot find anything so wrong about it that it desperately needs a replacement and all the hate it gets. I just hope Apple doesn't dumb it down and messes up our neatly crafted music libraries.
(and yes, I'm running the latest version of iTunes, so it's not some old but great version of it which people can't let go)
iTunes changed the world.
Apple changed the world.
Now they are both sad memes of themselves. The Charlie Sheen and Johnny Depp of tech if you will.
iTunes was always one of the worst, slowest, and most bloated programs ever created. On par with the original Realplayer if anyone is old enough to know that program.
Now when it first launched. It was smooth, fast and very responsive for it's first few years. It only became the bloated pile of poop after a few versions as they added more and more things without ever making sure it was efficient and optimised.
[ Read All Comments ]