Target Recalls 'Heyday' Lightning Cable for iOS Devices

Target sold approximately 90,000 of the cables, which can cause electric shock or fires due to the metal around the cord.
The metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards.The charging cable is purple, green, and blue iridescent and is designed to charge Apple's iPhones and iPads. The word "Heyday" is printed on the cable's connector, and there's a 080 08 8261 model number on the packaging.
Target is offering customers who purchased these cables a refund and recommends anyone who purchased a cable stop using it immediately and return it to a Target store for a full refund.