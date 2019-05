Apple today sent out emails highlighting a new Apple Pay promotion that offers a $5 discount on tickets for the "Rocketman" movie that's out in theaters starting tomorrow."Rocketman" is a musical fantasy about Elton John's breakthrough years as he transitioned from piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into superstar Elton John.The Apple Pay promo offers $5 off when purchasing two or more tickets for "Rocketman" using Apple Pay in the Fandango app or the Fandango website. Just use the promo code ROCKETMAN when checking out.The discounted ticket deal is available through June 3rd, 2019.