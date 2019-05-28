Twelve South Launches New BookBook Volume 2 for 2018 iPad Pro Models

BookBook Volume 2, like other iPad BookBooks, is a handmade leather case that's been designed to look like a classic book.
There's a built-in shell that holds your iPad Pro in place, and when opened up, the leather case serves as a display stand when the inner shell is lifted up or, when the cover is folded back, a wedge for typing and sketching.
Inside, there's a spot where you can hold your Apple Pencil so it doesn't get lost, and there's a camera cutout for the rear camera at the back, which is new to the BookBook.
An interior pocket lets you hold documents or a slim Bluetooth keyboard, and the hardback covers and the spine offer all-around protection when the case is zipped shut.
There are dual zippers so you can keep the case closed while leaving room for the USB-C cable for charging purposes, and the aforementioned display mode is ideal if you want to use it with an add-on keyboard.
You can get the new BookBook Volume 2 from the Twelve South website, with the 11-inch version priced at $89 and the 12.9-inch version priced at $99.