Ulysses Gains Native iPad Editor Split View and Ghost Publishing Support

The ability to display two texts next to each other is handy when comparing two versions of a document or keeping an eye on your reference notes while writing, and Ulysses recently improved the experience on Mac by introducing its own native split view function with the ability to view two sheets in the writing window.
With this version, split view editing comes to iPad, enabling Ulysses users to not just display and edit two texts at a time, scroll both texts simultaneously, and apportion the available screen space between the two editors. With a split view containing two app windows, they can also navigate and show an export preview next to an editor, to see what the finished article is going to look like when they write.
Today's other big addition to Ulysses is in its publishing function. To date, Ulysses has offered users direct uploading of texts – including images, links, tags, and so on – to WordPress and Medium. With this new release, writers can also upload their work straight to the Ghost platform, which specializes in blogs and online publications.
Elsewhere in this release, the developers have added syntax highlighting for more programming languages, including Mathematica, Vimscript, Smalltalk, GraphQL, and Handlebars. Shared sheets are also now exported in a compressed format, which fixes a multitude of sharing issues, while the first launch experience has been updated to make it easier for new users to get to know the app. Lastly, this version brings a number of performance improvements and bug fixes for both iOS and Mac apps.
Ulysses can be downloaded for free on the App Store and the Mac App Store, with version 16 rolling out to users on Monday. After a 14-day trial period, a subscription is required to unlock the app on all devices. A monthly subscription costs $4.99, while a yearly subscription is $39.99. Students can use Ulysses at a discounted price of $11.99 per six months. The discount is granted from within the app.