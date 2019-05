Memorial Day Deals: Save on Apple Devices and Accessories from Twelve South, Mophie, Best Buy, and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Twelve South

Pad & Quill

Best Buy

Mophie

Miscellaneous

Apple Pay - Get $1 tacos from the Taco Bell app through May 29

JBL - Up to 60 percent off speakers, headphones, and more

Newegg - Save on TVs, PCs, laptops, Nest devices, and more

Scosche - Save on Scosche's iPhone car mounts, Bluetooth speakers, and more

Speck - 30 percent off sitewide

StackSocial - Up to 60 percent off Mac software like PDF Expert and Adobe apps

Zagg - Up to 50 percent off sitewide

This Monday, May 27 is Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States that honors individuals who have died while serving in the Armed Forces. Marking the unofficial beginning of the summer, the holiday also comes with numerous shopping discounts and sales from many companies that sell Apple products and related accessories.At Twelve South you canon any purchase of $50 or more. Twelve South sells a large variety of products designed specifically for Apple devices, including popular MacBook cases like the BookBook, the HiRise Duet stand for iPhone and Apple Watch charging, and more.This sale will last through Monday, May 27, so be sure to visit Twelve South this weekend to place your order. Pad & Quill is offeringall iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch accessories this weekend. The sale includes markdowns on iPad leather sleeves, iPhone cases, Apple Watch stands, travel organizers, Apple Pencil accessories, and more.To see the discount, head to Pad & Quill's website , shop through the retailer's accessories, and enter the coupon code MemorialDay at checkout. Best Buy has one of the bigger sales going on this weekend, discounting everything from refrigerators to the HomePod. Other Apple device savings include the MacBook Pro (), MacBook Air (), Apple Watch Series 4 (), various iPad models, and more.Check out some of the sales below and then head to Best Buy to see the full collection before the event ends on Monday, May 27 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Best Buy is also offering free shipping for My Best Buy members.Popular battery accessory company Mophie has a new Memorial Day sale that providesJuice Pack iPhone cases, wireless charging mats, Powerstation battery packs, and more.You'll be limited to ordering three items during the sale, which will last through Tuesday, May 28. Head to Mophie's website to browse the full sale.Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and discounts as we head into the summer season.