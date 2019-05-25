Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Memorial Day Deals: Save on Apple Devices and Accessories from Twelve South, Mophie, Best Buy, and More
This Monday, May 27 is Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States that honors individuals who have died while serving in the Armed Forces. Marking the unofficial beginning of the summer, the holiday also comes with numerous shopping discounts and sales from many companies that sell Apple products and related accessories.
At Twelve South you can save 25 percent site-wide on any purchase of $50 or more. Twelve South sells a large variety of products designed specifically for Apple devices, including popular MacBook cases like the BookBook, the HiRise Duet stand for iPhone and Apple Watch charging, and more.
This sale will last through Monday, May 27, so be sure to visit Twelve South this weekend to place your order.
Pad & Quill is offering up to 25 percent off all iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch accessories this weekend. The sale includes markdowns on iPad leather sleeves, iPhone cases, Apple Watch stands, travel organizers, Apple Pencil accessories, and more.
To see the discount, head to Pad & Quill's website, shop through the retailer's accessories, and enter the coupon code MemorialDay at checkout.
Best Buy has one of the bigger sales going on this weekend, discounting everything from refrigerators to the HomePod. Other Apple device savings include the MacBook Pro (up to $400 off), MacBook Air (up to $250 off), Apple Watch Series 4 ($50 off), various iPad models, and more.
Check out some of the sales below and then head to Best Buy to see the full collection before the event ends on Monday, May 27 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Best Buy is also offering free shipping for My Best Buy members.
Popular battery accessory company Mophie has a new Memorial Day sale that provides up to 50 percent off Juice Pack iPhone cases, wireless charging mats, Powerstation battery packs, and more.
You'll be limited to ordering three items during the sale, which will last through Tuesday, May 28. Head to Mophie's website to browse the full sale.
- HomePod - $249.99, down from $299.99
- Apple Watch Series 4 - Starting at $349.00 for 38mm aluminum
- Non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro - Starting at $999.99 for 128GB
- iPhone XR - Save up to $150 with qualified activation
- Nanoleaf - Save 10 percent on select products
- Philips Hue - Save up to 15 percent on select products
- UE Blast Bluetooth Speaker - $79.99, down from $179.99
Miscellaneous
- Apple Pay - Get $1 tacos from the Taco Bell app through May 29
- JBL - Up to 60 percent off speakers, headphones, and more
- Newegg - Save on TVs, PCs, laptops, Nest devices, and more
- Scosche - Save on Scosche's iPhone car mounts, Bluetooth speakers, and more
- Speck - 30 percent off sitewide
- StackSocial - Up to 60 percent off Mac software like PDF Expert and Adobe apps
- Zagg - Up to 50 percent off sitewide
