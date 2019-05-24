Food Ordering Features Now Available in Google's Mobile Apps

The functionality is available across U.S. cities in Google Search, Google Maps, and Google Assistant apps, and works through partnerships with existing delivery companies including DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery, Slice, and ChowNow.
In Google Search and Google Maps, there's a new "Order Online" button that appears when users search for a supported restaurant. Pressing the button lets you choose between pickup and delivery, and then select available food from the menu.
The feature works similarly in Google Assistant, which also supports reordering past selections. Users ask Google to order food from a specific restaurant, then they can choose a delivery service before selecting and paying for their order, all through the Google interface.
In addition to the partnerships mentioned above, Google plans to add support for Suppler and others in the future. As The Verge notes, major delivery services like Uber Eats, Deliveroo, Grubhub, and Just Eat are currently not supported.