71% of College Students Prefer Macs Over PCs According to Jamf Survey
Students pursuing higher education prefer to use Macs over PCs, according to new data shared today by Apple device management company Jamf.
71 percent of students surveyed said they would either use a Mac or prefer to use a Mac if cost were not a consideration. At the current time, of those students, 40 percent use a Mac and 60 percent use a PC. 51 percent of current PC users would rather be using a Mac.
67 percent of students surveyed said they would choose or stay with an organization that offered a choice between Mac and PC. 78 percent of students said that it's important for employers to offer their employees a choice between PC and Mac.
Students who said they preferred Mac over PCs offered up several different reasons. 59 percent cited ease of use, 57 percent cited durability, and 49 cited synchronization over other devices. 64 percent said they "like the brand," while 60 percent preferred the style and design of the Mac.
Among those who said they preferred PCs, the only dominant factor in the decision was price.
43 percent of students using a PC said that the Mac provides the greatest value despite its higher price point, while 80 percent of Mac users said that the Mac offers a better value. 83 percent of students currently using a Mac said they want to continue using Macs in their workplaces.
"Employers are looking for top talent in a competitive job market. Providing workers with the tools they know and love is a key way to attract, retain and empower them to be their most productive," said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. "The next generation of job seekers wants their tech to just work so that they can focus on their job. They see Mac as more modern, intuitive and reliable - and would like to continue to use it as they launch their careers."Jamf's survey, conducted by Vanson Bourne, is based on responses from 2,244 current college and university students across five countries.
If only Apple loved the Mac as much as their long-time customers...
A large number of those 71% will be greatly disappointed when they enter the real world.
Any link to the survey results?
Sounds to me like there's an enormous potential market that Apple is totally failing to address right now.
I'm curious how much they'd need to bring down prices to capture a notable portion of that market?
There's also the question... if price is your greatest concern, why not just buy a 2-3 year old Mac on eBay? It's not like they're radically different now...
