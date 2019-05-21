Tado Launches Smart AC Controller With HomeKit Support

Available today in the U.K. and other European countries, the controller connects compatible air conditioners and heat pumps to a home's Wi-Fi network, allowing users to adjust the temperature with their mobile device rather than the remote control that came with their AC unit.
The Tado device works by detecting the make and model of the AC unit from its infrared signal, and then mimics the signals that correspond to the user controls found on the original IR remote so that the Tado mobile app can take its place.
The accompanying app has also been redesigned and introduces some new features, including an Air Comfort Skill which measures air freshness inside and outside of the home. The skill complements other features like Geofencing, Open Window Detection, Weather Adaptation, and energy reports that aim to save energy and improve comfort.
Users can also make use of the Smart Schedule and settings to minimize AC noise levels and disruption by managing the fan speed and the time when it's running.
With the new HomeKit support, users can ask Siri to change temperatures and add air conditioning into HomeKit Scenes and Automations. Like the company's V3+ Smart Thermostats, the new Smart AC Control also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
The new Smart AC Control V3+ is available starting today at £89.99 from retailers across Europe as well as from the tado.com website.