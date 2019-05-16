TweetDeck for Mac Gains New Compose Window With Support for GIFs and Polls

Thursday May 16, 2019 11:15 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Twitter today updated its TweetDeck for Mac app to introduce a new compose window with a refreshed look and new capabilities.

The updated window features a cleaner design with either a dark theme or a light theme based on your preferences. In the screenshot below, the darker theme is depicted, with the original window on the left and the new window on the right.


The compose window now includes support for adding GIFs to a tweet, a new addition to TweetDeck, and there's also an option for creating a poll. A new emoji picker has been added, and support for image descriptions and tags is new.

TweetDeck is providing an option to swap between the new compose window and the old, so those who prefer the original interface can stick with it for the time being.


The new features are part of a server side update, so you don't need to download a new version of the app to get the updated compose window.

TweetDeck for Mac can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for free. [Direct Link]

Tags: Twitter, TweetDeck
13 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
MacDawg
4 days ago at 03:51 pm

Slow news day?


Exactly. Why is this on the front page? What percentage of MacRumours readers actually use TweetMyDeck? I have better things to do than tweeting about my deck.


Ah, the obligatory Debbie Downers flock to the news thread like moths to the flame
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
keysofanxiety
4 days ago at 12:15 pm
GIF support, you say?

AngerDanger:



Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Glockworkorange
4 days ago at 05:19 pm

So I guess Tweetdeck is owned by Twitter, otherwise Tweetbot would be able to add polls too.

Twitter has really kneecapped all third party Twitter clients.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
dannyyankou
4 days ago at 11:25 am
So I guess Tweetdeck is owned by Twitter, otherwise Tweetbot would be able to add polls too.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jbryant705
4 days ago at 11:32 am

So I guess Tweetdeck is owned by Twitter, otherwise Tweetbot would be able to add polls too.


That's correct
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
- rob -
4 days ago at 12:51 pm
Slow news day?
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]