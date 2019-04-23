Apple Releases Third Public Beta of macOS Mojave 10.14.5

Tuesday April 23, 2019 10:22 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming macOS Mojave 10.14.5 update to its public beta testing group, a day after seeding the beta to developers and two weeks after releasing the second macOS Mojave 10.14.5 public beta.

The macOS Mojave update can be downloaded using the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store after downloading the appropriate profile from Apple's beta testing website. Apple's beta testing site gives users access to iOS, macOS, and tvOS betas.


We don't yet know what improvements the macOS Mojave 10.14.5 update will bring, but it likely focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements for issues that weren't able to be fixed in the macOS 10.14.4 update.

There were no notable features found in the first three developer betas of macOS Mojave 10.14.5.

blacktape242
4 weeks ago
Google mail bug fixed in the mail app this time?
liberte1776
4 weeks ago
Well where is the TV App?! So much for feature parity w/iOS...

More importantly, where are the grouped Notifications like in iOS?!
lostinlodos
4 weeks ago

Please for the love of all can we have a fix for the blocky graphics printed out on my OKI color laser. I have resorted to using Adobe pdf reader to print everything, what a pain.

Try removing your printer; unplug it from usb and then remove it from the printer settings. Then plug it back in and let it reconnect and install itself again.
Fixed my issues with our Samsungs.
project_2501
4 weeks ago
is this the one that fixes the Butterfly keyboards?
Vjosullivan
3 weeks ago

There were no notable features found.../QUOTE]
When were notable features last found?

