Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
iPhone Assembler Foxconn and Other Suppliers Pledge to Use 100% Renewable Energy for Apple Production
The list of newly committed suppliers includes, among others, Gorilla Glass maker Corning, Face ID module provider Finisar, A-series chipmaker TSMC, Apple Watch manufacturer Quanta Computer, AirPods assembler Luxshare, and iPhone assemblers Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron.
Apple now expects to add five gigawatts of renewable energy to its supply chain by 2020, exceeding its goal of four gigawatts in that timeframe.
Apple says that manufacturing makes up 74 percent of its carbon footprint. To address this, Apple and its suppliers have invested in or procured a mix of clean energy technology, including wind and solar. Apple has also further expanded its supplier education and support initiatives.
Apple also announced that it has allocated all of its $2.5 billion in green bonds, the largest amount of any U.S. corporation. Through this, the company says it has contributed to 40 environmental initiatives around the world, including projects Apple has created to cover its entire electricity load.
Apple's Green Bonds also support environmental research and innovation. Projects include solar rooftops in Japan, an aquifer to conserve water in Oregon, and the creation of a custom alloy made of 100 percent recycled aluminum that is now found in the latest MacBook Air and Mac mini.
A year ago, Apple announced that its global facilities, including retail stores, offices, and data centers, are now powered with 100 percent renewable energy.
Especially said companies that fight right to repair laws for simple things like a battery replacement.
Furthermore, their customers are largely high income folks and just about EVERY environmental survey will show that high income folks have the HIGHEST carbon footprints.
Come on folks...wake up!
Apple’s doing more than their fair share; give credit where it’s due. I don’t think you can blame them for others’ high carbon footprints.
btw if you throw any Apple device in the trash, shame on you.
Despite all the blindfolded unicorns here who see critical thinking as negativity, I cannot stress how much I appreciate the voices of reason like yours.
Apple will probably never go modular and as such will never be seen as green to me. Period.
This whole "it doesn't matter how much good you do for the environment, as long as you still do this unrelated bad thing x" attitude is exactly one of the reasons why some people stop caring about the environment altogether. If they are wrong for appreciating literally anything that helps preserve the environment, then why bother at all? If people who start doing incremental steps toward helping and preserving the environment are immediately met with a "you don't truly care about the environment unless you never buy a tech product again" type-of gatekeepers who try to tear apart all their effort, then they'll just lose interest in doing anything at all for it.
Besides, if you're throwing Apple products in the trash and always buy the newest iPhone each single year, then that's much more your own decision than Apple's. They are doing a lot more to make their phones last longer than the competition. The iPhone 5s turns 6 years old this year and it's still a decent, very functional device that receives all the newest software updates to this day; chances are that any iPhones sold today can last you even longer than 6 years if they need to. Compare that to most Android phones that receive software updates for a year or two and that's it, they are swiftly ignored and forgotten by the manufacturer. Not to mention Apple's excellent recycling programs if you do decide to "throw away" the phone in the end, or their resale values that usually hold up well compared to competitors and incentivize you to resell the phone or Mac as opposed to throwing it in the trash, etc.etc.
I'm all for pointing out Apple's shortcomings in environmental areas, but we should also give them credit where credit is due, and there are currently many areas where Apple currently goes the extra mile that other manufacturers don't even seem to think of. The whole "everything they do is automatically bad" and "no good deed matters" attitude that you seem to have towards this whole topic is equally dangerous than those who just ignore all of Apple's shortcomings and praise them for every disaster. Why not let users appreciate news like this without taunting them for not immediately responding with a list of completely unrelated topics in which Apple's environmental efforts could be better?
And as for Apple devices adding to mounting piles of trash, that's never a problem for me. When I want to upgrade my devices, I bring them back to Apple for recycling or sell them on eBay to others who can use them.
It's one thing for Apple to make their headquarters run on 100% renewable energy. What impresses me most about this news is how Apple has convinced a sizable number of other industries to do the same.
And as for Apple devices adding to mounting piles of trash, that's never a problem for me. When I want to upgrade my devices, I bring them back to Apple for recycling or sell them on eBay to others who can use them.
* My daughter is still using my old 2007 iMac
* My other daughter is still using my 2013 iMac that I upgraded to from the 2007 one
* My wife is still using her 2013 MacBook Pro.
* All of our iPhones have always either been passed on to someone else to use, or if they died completely, recycled with Apple (Except for two that were stolen and lost)
The vast majority of tech waste is made by modular things like PC.
Admit it - you totally made that up . ;)
Seriously - proprietary technology - mainly batteries and ports/cables/adapters - lack of upgradability, lack of backwards compatibility ( both software and hardware ), all of it based on a business model of replace , not maintain .
Who is more guilty of waste than Apple in that respect ?
The first news in a long time that is purely 100% positive :)
How many folks throw away a perfectly good iPhone after only two years (lets not even discuss you suggesting that they get thrown away after one year)? Yes, you may hand down or sell your perfectly good iPhone after only one year. But to suggest those phones don't go on to be used by someone else is ridiculous.
