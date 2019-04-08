Vimeo for macOS Gains Automatic Video Uploading From Mac Desktop

To do this, Vimeo users on Mac can create a synced folder on the Mac desktop and drop files into the folder, which automatically uploads them to Vimeo. The company says that if the Mac ever disconnects from Wi-Fi, the upload will pick up where it left off once connection is restored.
Automatic uploading cuts a ton of unnecessary steps out of your process. No more opening up Vimeo in your browser and dragging your files in one by one. No more sitting next to the computer and watching as the status bar creeps forward. No more losing track of which videos have been added. With automatic uploading, you can drop files in a synced folder and get on with your life.Vimeo first launched an app for macOS one year ago this week, aimed at creators who use Apple's Final Cut Pro video editing software. The macOS app allows creators to export ProRes videos, adjust privacy settings and descriptions of videos, access video links and embed codes, and receive notifications about video activity.
The Vimeo app for macOS is available to download on the Mac App Store for free [Direct Link].