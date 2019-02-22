If you're new to AirPods, considering buying a pair, or just want to pick up some new tips.
AirPods and AirPower: Everything We Know
Adobe Issues Premiere Pro Fix for Bug That Caused Blown-Out MacBook Pro Speakers
Earlier this month, we reported on an issue affecting a significant number of Premiere Pro users whereby the software suddenly caused loud, distorted audio to play through their MacBook Pro speakers, resulting in permanent damage. In many cases, the issue arose when users were editing the audio settings of video clips.
Adobe initially advised at least one customer to try disabling the MacBook Pro's microphone in Premiere Pro by selecting No Input under Preferences > Audio Hardware > Default Input, but the issue persisted for some users.
On February 19 Adobe told users on its community support forum that it was "aware of the issue" and "was working on a solution that will help users mitigate risk." This issue has now apparently been resolved in a version 13.0.3 update pushed to Premiere Pro users today via the Creative Cloud app. From the release notes:
Fixed issues with Premiere Pro that reduce noise interaction and help minimize possible impact.While Adobe is urging all users to update their software, there's still no word on how affected users might be recompensed following damage to their Macs.
As a result of the bug, one user took his MacBook Pro to the Genius Bar at an Apple Store in Canada and was given $600-plus repair quote for his 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro. The price is so high because Apple has to replace the entire top case assembly containing the speakers, keyboard, trackpad, and battery.
We reached out to both Adobe and Apple for comment on the issue earlier this month but have yet to hear back. We'll update this article if we hear more.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Finally! Maybe Adobe can issue fixes for the million other bugs? Premiere Pro will never dethrone Avid unless its stable and backwards compatible.
How can anyone even think that this is Adobe's fault. Sure, there might be bugs in terms of accidental 100% volume output from the speakers, but there should be hardware safeguards in place to prevent speaker damage.
It's like a game would task the graphics card to the max, causing a fire from overheating. Who is to blame? Game software?
(I hereby refuse to write out macOS anymore. Mac is already short for Macintosh. It doesn't deserve to be in subscript. I wrote Mac OS for years. I got on board with Mac OS X. I got on board with OS X. I can see the "i" in iOS because it's one letter, and it doesn't mean much of anything [except possibly Internet]. I don't care about tvOS because no one cares about tvOS, and this sentence is probably the only two times I've written that word. I care about Mac OS. And if we're going back to Mac OS I'm going to spell it the way I did for a very long time before they made me change it multiple times.)
How can anyone even think that this is Adobe's fault. Sure, there might be bugs in terms of accidental 100% volume output from the speakers, but there should be hardware safeguards in place to prevent speaker damage.
It's like a game would task the graphics card to the max, causing a fire from overheating. Who is to blame? Game software?
(I hereby refuse to write out macOS anymore. Mac is already short for Macintosh. It doesn't deserve to be in subscript. I wrote Mac OS for years. I got on board with Mac OS X. I got on board with OS X. I can see the "i" in iOS because it's one letter, and it doesn't mean much of anything [except possibly Internet]. I don't care about tvOS because no one cares about tvOS, and this sentence is probably the only two times I've written that word. I care about Mac OS. And if we're going back to Mac OS I'm going to spell it the way I did for a very long time before they made me change it multiple times.)So you write out 603 letters justifying why 5 letters is too much for you.
Wasn't there another nasty Adobe bug not so long ago that was trashing Backblaze online backups?
Warranty is for manufactored defects, the speakers were working correctly, software destroyed them. Its not apple's fault the speakers blew so they didn't have to eat the cost of the repair.
The warranty is also there for components that fail during normal usage, and running Adobe software or Apple bootcamp drivers are the most normal of usage.
Articles like this remind me why I made a conscious decision to never allow Adobe software anywhere near my Apple devices.
Wasn't there another nasty Adobe bug not so long ago that was trashing Backblaze online backups?
I would question why it is possible to blow out speakers due to software - surely that is on Apple’s head.
I mean if the software set your MacBook on fire, would you still really blame the software and not Apple for having allowed such an event to even be possible which renders hardware obsolete?
I don't think anything you do that involves the computer processing 1s and 0s should lead to hardware breaking. Obviously this was a Premiere problem, but Mac OS should not have allowed a software process to destroy the hardware. I think it revealed a Mac OS problem, or maybe a MacBook speaker problem.
(I hereby refuse to write out macOS anymore. Mac is already short for Macintosh. It doesn't deserve to be in subscript. I wrote Mac OS for years. I got on board with Mac OS X. I got on board with OS X. I can see the "i" in iOS because it's one letter, and it doesn't mean much of anything [except possibly Internet]. I don't care about tvOS because no one cares about tvOS, and this sentence is probably the only two times I've written that word. I care about Mac OS. And if we're going back to Mac OS I'm going to spell it the way I did for a very long time before they made me change it multiple times.)
Articles like this remind me why I made a conscious decision to never allow Adobe software anywhere near my Apple devices.
Wasn't there another nasty Adobe bug not so long ago that was trashing Backblaze online backups?
My speakers got blown out running windows 10 with official bootcamp drivers. You can google it, happened to quite a few people. This isn't adobes fault, should be locked at hardware and driver level to never be possible to blow out your speakers.
The fact that a software glitch can blow out the speakers does not speak well from Apple. Put not intended.
Max volume should be hard locked at Hardware level
[ Read All Comments ]