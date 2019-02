Adobe Issues Premiere Pro Fix for Bug That Caused Blown-Out MacBook Pro Speakers

Fixed issues with Premiere Pro that reduce noise interaction and help minimize possible impact.

Adobe has released an update for Adobe Premiere Pro via the Creative Cloud app to resolve an audio issue that left some users with blown-out MacBook Pro speakers.Earlier this month, we reported on an issue affecting a significant number of Premiere Pro users whereby the software suddenly caused loud, distorted audio to play through their MacBook Pro speakers, resulting in permanent damage. In many cases, the issue arose when users were editing the audio settings of video clips.Adobe initially advised at least one customer to try disabling the MacBook Pro 's microphone in Premiere Pro by selecting No Input under Preferences > Audio Hardware > Default Input, but the issue persisted for some users On February 19 Adobe told users on its community support forum that it was "aware of the issue" and "was working on a solution that will help users mitigate risk." This issue has now apparently been resolved in a version 13.0.3 update pushed to Premiere Pro users today via the Creative Cloud app. From the release notes:While Adobe is urging all users to update their software, there's still no word on how affected users might be recompensed following damage to their Macs.As a result of the bug, one user took his MacBook Pro to the Genius Bar at an Apple Store in Canada and was given $600-plus repair quote for his 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro . The price is so high because Apple has to replace the entire top case assembly containing the speakers, keyboard, trackpad, and battery.We reached out to both Adobe and Apple for comment on the issue earlier this month but have yet to hear back. We'll update this article if we hear more.