'Google Keep' Note Taking App Now Available on Apple Watch

Google's "Keep" app for taking notes and making lists today expanded to the Apple Watch, allowing the app's users to use the note taking and list making functionality right on their wrists.
With Google Keep for Apple Watch, you can create new notes or reminder lists, pin items to lists, and check off items on existing lists.
Google Keep, for those unfamiliar with the app, is designed to let users create, edit, share, and collaborate on notes on any device at any time. It is cross platform like many of Google's apps, and works on iOS devices, Android devices, Macs, and PCs.
You can create reminders and voice memos, pull text from images, and organize notes with labels and colors. All Google Keep content can be shared with family members and friends, so you can create multi-person notes that everyone can annotate.
