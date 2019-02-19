'Google Keep' Note Taking App Now Available on Apple Watch

Tuesday February 19, 2019 1:43 PM PST by Juli Clover
Google's "Keep" app for taking notes and making lists today expanded to the Apple Watch, allowing the app's users to use the note taking and list making functionality right on their wrists.

With Google Keep for Apple Watch, you can create new notes or reminder lists, pin items to lists, and check off items on existing lists.


Google Keep, for those unfamiliar with the app, is designed to let users create, edit, share, and collaborate on notes on any device at any time. It is cross platform like many of Google's apps, and works on iOS devices, Android devices, Macs, and PCs.

You can create reminders and voice memos, pull text from images, and organize notes with labels and colors. All Google Keep content can be shared with family members and friends, so you can create multi-person notes that everyone can annotate.

22 comments


Braderunner
18 hours ago at 01:58 pm
Let Google read my notes? Ummmm...no, thanks!
Rating: 10 Votes
acorntoy
17 hours ago at 02:28 pm
Google also “Keeps” a record of everywhere your wrist goes.
Rating: 10 Votes
BuddyTronic
17 hours ago at 02:53 pm
Would be great - without the “Google” part :)
Rating: 4 Votes
rybitron
17 hours ago at 02:21 pm

Let Google read my notes? Ummmm...no, thanks!


You see in the first image where Paper towels are crossed off the list? Google ordered some for you already.
Rating: 3 Votes
djlythium
16 hours ago at 03:55 pm
Came here for the above comments; am not disappointed.

I think, a certain point, people get what they deserve for using Google or Amazon products.
Rating: 3 Votes
SirithX
9 hours ago at 10:25 pm

Let me introduce you to password saving applications. You shouldn't be putting that kinda stuff in notes apps. Also, use 2 factor authentication so that if/when someone gets your username and password, it's not an issue.


Pretty funny how many armchair digital security experts come out of the woodwork on articles like these. There's a distant gap between the perception (Google has employees straight up taking all the passwords/notes you put into their notes app for... idk personal use I guess?) vs. reality (machine learning algorithms scrub platforms like Gmail where you have agreed to a Terms of Service stating that they may pull specific keywords to put you on lists to be given specific targeted advertisements).
Rating: 2 Votes
dumastudetto
5 hours ago at 03:11 am

Does the name of app mean google “keeps” everything (about you)?


Well it's Google. We all know you are nothing more than a collection of data that will be harvested by them, if you use any of their products or services.
Rating: 1 Votes
iAVERY
12 hours ago at 07:29 pm

Planning a shooting or something? I'm pretty sure Google doesn't give a crap about your shopping list... hah.


Then I should ask, since you don’t mind sharing, for your Apple ID and google password. It’s soley just to check out your miscellaneous lists in your notes.
Rating: 1 Votes
pdaholic
14 hours ago at 05:47 pm
Just give it a few months and Google will drop support for the watch app like every other developer eventually does.
Rating: 1 Votes
qtrim
14 hours ago at 06:10 pm
Why would anyone trust a Google Service other than Gmail? They will drop this in a few years when they get bored.
Rating: 1 Votes
