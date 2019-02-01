"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
Apple Promotes Heart Health With Activity Challenge and Apple Store Events Throughout February
In recognition of Heart Month, Apple today announced it will offer an Activity Challenge on Apple Watch and heart health events at Apple Stores in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York throughout February.
Apple Watch users who close their exercise ring in the Activity app for seven days in a row between February 8 and February 14 will earn a special badge and iMessage stickers on Valentine's Day.
The special Today at Apple sessions will include:
- San Francisco: Apple Union Square on February 11 at 6 p.m. with Dr. Sumbul Desai, Jeanette Jenkins, and Julz Arney
- New York: Apple Williamsburg on February 21 at 4:30 p.m. with Dr. Sumbul Desai, Jeanette Jenkins, and Jay Blahnik
- Chicago: Apple Michigan Avenue on February 27 at 6 p.m. with Dr. Sumbul Desai, Nancy Brown, Jeanette Jenkins, and Craig Bolton
1 day ago at 06:03 am
I hope you people are joking. It’s not hard to close your rings. Make changes and stay consistent. Soon things will become habit and easier.
1 day ago at 08:53 am
I followed what my apple watch told me to do last year. Then this happened! Anybody that tells you the watch is BS is trying to steal your woman! Or your man! Apple is using the same psychological tricks to get you to work out that COD uses to keep you stuck to the couch or the overstressed gaming chair! The watch is geniuses. Do you know how I can tell? Tim Cook is wearing one!
1 day ago at 06:18 am
I hope in Watch OS 6 they allow for a rest day
1 day ago at 07:44 am
It's nice to have a pat on the back. Even if it's from an electronic device. Keep up the good motivation.
1 day ago at 07:13 am
Normal human beings don't work out seven days a week.
I try and close my rings everyday and I do work out and have for years, but any good work out schedule does include rest days. You can drive your body into fatigue and become prone to injuries. You need to use common sense when exercising.
1 day ago at 07:09 am
Just buy some weights, or go running... work out like a normal human being. The watch nonsense seems like some bizarre marketing scheme, at best.
1 day ago at 11:15 am
I just love how some people on here complain that they "don't have time to work out every day" when you can burn calories with a NORMAL, AVERAGE goal just by going for a simple walk for a short time. Are you REALLY too busy?
Be honest. You're unwilling to turn off the TV and go for a basic, brisk walk for 15 minutes, and then turn around and briskly walk back home to get to your 30 minutes. It's not about unreasonable expectations. It's about falsely acting like a level of activity that your parents and grandparents had is somehow beyond your body's ability, which is absurd. That episode of Workaholics will still be available later on.
1 day ago at 01:02 pm
Through most of human history just living was working out seven days a week.
1 day ago at 06:33 am
just lower the circle requirements.
You can't change the exercise ring requirements. ;)
1 day ago at 08:58 am
I set my daily goals so that if I do any reasonable amount of organized exercise - including simply going for a walk - it's almost impossible to not hit my targets (700 calories / 30 minutes); on most days, I shatter them. But if I don't have any organized exercise, I have to really work at staying active in small doses throughout the day to meet those targets. That's a great sweet spot.
On work days (Mon-Fri), I hit the gym every morning and do at least 20 minutes of cardio. I try to do weights (25 minutes or so) 4 times a week, time permitting. Weekends I get my exercise by going on 2-3 mile outdoor walks. I don't need "rest days" with that kind of workout schedule.
30 minutes of exercise a day is pretty easy, 7 days a week, Doesn't have to be a full workout, just go for a walk or something. If conditions mean you can't go outside, pace around the house/apartment for 10 minutes at a time, three times over the course of the day.
