"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
Apple Offering Discounts on HomePod to Apple Music Subscribers
As of writing, customers in the UK have received codes for £50 off a new HomePod, bringing the price down to £269, with the offer available until December 16.
The discount is being offered via an email from Apple that includes a button-style link to 'Get Your Promo Code', which sends customers to the official Apple website with the promotional offer applied.
HomePod brings out the best in Apple Music. To celebrate the holidays, we're giving only Apple Music subscribers £50 off HomePod now through December 16. Claim your special promo code now.The £50 discount narrowly beats the price of HomePod from John Lewis and Currys PC World, both of which are currently selling Apple's smart speaker for £279.
As yet, it's not clear whether Apple intends to extend similar discounts to other regions, but we'll update this article as soon as we hear anything.
(Thanks, Luke and Mark!)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Still too high. For most people listening to music on an Echo is more than acceptable..Some people like high quality speakers.
Now please extend this to every other Apple product.
Some people like high quality speakers.Those people won't even get close to the Home Pod.
Exactly. I laugh at people who buy “quality” sound equipment. I use knock-off earbuds from the dollar store and it’s just as good as those ugly over-the-ear headphones. Guess people love to waste money.Or you're just too cheap to buy better quality stuff.
A: because Apple says so!
Consumers: Not... good... enough.
1) Siri is almost useless. All these "AI" voice companions are little better than animatronics and kitsch robot toys of the past and present. I had high hopes for Siri (and the others) when it came out, but it hasn't become a helping hand--it's a hampering hand.
2) Apple Music. Unless you are just into the corporate propaganda rock, Apple's curation is complete CRAP. And crap is a very nice word for it, because crap doesn't do justice for how abysmal Apple's curation of all music happens to be. They center around music, in PR, but in actuality they center around pop-aganda and astro-turf nonsense ONLY. It's impossible to set up a satisfying playlist in most genres of music without a major waste of time. The USER must curate their own and Apple offers nothing, only directions back to U2 or Ed Sheehan or Adele or Minaj, etc.
3) Why would I listen to music on that speaker when I already have a ton of worthy bluetooth speakers I can link into and port my own collection of music? FOR FREE.
4) What is this going to b come in the future? A: nothing more than it is. There is nothing more that it can become until they fix the first two problems described above.
Some people like high quality speakers.
If that's so why would anyone buy a HomePod ? ;)
Mine knows my voice from the hall and when playing music loudly. Guess depends on how quiet your voice is...
Same here, engaging HomePod from a distance, and when playing music loud. Amazing technology.
[ Read All Comments ]