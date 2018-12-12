New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Offering Discounts on HomePod to Apple Music Subscribers

Wednesday December 12, 2018 3:58 am PST by Tim Hardwick
Apple this morning began offering promo codes to Apple Music subscribers that allow them to buy a HomePod at a discounted price for a limited time, in a holiday-themed promotion.

As of writing, customers in the UK have received codes for £50 off a new HomePod, bringing the price down to £269, with the offer available until December 16.


The discount is being offered via an email from Apple that includes a button-style link to 'Get Your Promo Code', which sends customers to the official Apple website with the promotional offer applied.
HomePod brings out the best in Apple Music. To celebrate the holidays, we're giving only Apple Music subscribers £50 off HomePod now through December 16. Claim your special promo code now.
The £50 discount narrowly beats the price of HomePod from John Lewis and Currys PC World, both of which are currently selling Apple's smart speaker for £279.

As yet, it's not clear whether Apple intends to extend similar discounts to other regions, but we'll update this article as soon as we hear anything.

(Thanks, Luke and Mark!)

Related Roundup: HomePod
Buyer's Guide: HomePod (Neutral)
[ 183 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Aluminum213
13 hours ago at 04:10 am
Anything over $150 for this product is a scam
Rating: 36 Votes
Avatar
Quu
13 hours ago at 04:02 am
I want to like this product but I just feel it's not smart enough to warrant its existence.
Rating: 26 Votes
Avatar
Blakjack
12 hours ago at 04:40 am
This thing is a huge fail. And it’s not because it’s a bad speaker. It’s simply because apple has no clue how to make Siri smarter. It’s crazy how all the money in the world can’t make you better in the AI space. What bothers me the most is Apples arrogance. They actually thought people would buy this speaker at a higher price point in a time when their competitors were selling equivalent hardware with better software.
Rating: 20 Votes
Avatar
FightTheFuture
12 hours ago at 04:15 am

Still too high. For most people listening to music on an Echo is more than acceptable..

Some people like high quality speakers.
Rating: 19 Votes
Avatar
TheFluffyDuck
13 hours ago at 04:07 am
Its almost as if Apple has priced itself out of the market hmmmm. iPhone XR needs more marketing to sell them, and HomePods need a price drop to sell them when there are superior products on the market which lost less than the discount being offered.

Now please extend this to every other Apple product.
Rating: 16 Votes
Avatar
WalterTizzano
12 hours ago at 04:51 am

Some people like high quality speakers.

Those people won't even get close to the Home Pod.
Rating: 15 Votes
Avatar
cocky jeremy
12 hours ago at 04:44 am

Exactly. I laugh at people who buy “quality” sound equipment. I use knock-off earbuds from the dollar store and it’s just as good as those ugly over-the-ear headphones. Guess people love to waste money.

Or you're just too cheap to buy better quality stuff.
Rating: 15 Votes
Avatar
Lesser Evets
12 hours ago at 04:52 am
Big question for any product: WHY?

A: because Apple says so!

Consumers: Not... good... enough.

1) Siri is almost useless. All these "AI" voice companions are little better than animatronics and kitsch robot toys of the past and present. I had high hopes for Siri (and the others) when it came out, but it hasn't become a helping hand--it's a hampering hand.

2) Apple Music. Unless you are just into the corporate propaganda rock, Apple's curation is complete CRAP. And crap is a very nice word for it, because crap doesn't do justice for how abysmal Apple's curation of all music happens to be. They center around music, in PR, but in actuality they center around pop-aganda and astro-turf nonsense ONLY. It's impossible to set up a satisfying playlist in most genres of music without a major waste of time. The USER must curate their own and Apple offers nothing, only directions back to U2 or Ed Sheehan or Adele or Minaj, etc.

3) Why would I listen to music on that speaker when I already have a ton of worthy bluetooth speakers I can link into and port my own collection of music? FOR FREE.

4) What is this going to b come in the future? A: nothing more than it is. There is nothing more that it can become until they fix the first two problems described above.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
Piggie
12 hours ago at 05:02 am

Some people like high quality speakers.


If that's so why would anyone buy a HomePod ? ;)
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
citysnaps
10 hours ago at 06:17 am

Mine knows my voice from the hall and when playing music loudly. Guess depends on how quiet your voice is...


Same here, engaging HomePod from a distance, and when playing music loud. Amazing technology.
Rating: 8 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]