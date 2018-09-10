Previewed at WWDC, launching in the fall.
Apple Pay Now Available in 10,000+ U.S. 7-Eleven Stores
While many 7-Eleven retail locations have already started accepting Apple Pay, the rollout will continue throughout the month of September until "most U.S. stores" support the payments service.
"The ability to pay with their smart device gives consumers one more reason to shop at 7-Eleven," said 7-Eleven CDO and CIO Gurmeet Singh of the Apple Pay launch.
7-Eleven also highlighted some of the technology improvements that it has introduced recently, including the 7-Eleven NOW app for placing on-demand orders with Apple Pay as a payment option, the 7Rewards loyalty program that allows customers to earn points for purchases, and the 7-Eleven Bot on Facebook Messenger to allow customers to get quick answers to questions.
Apple CEO Tim Cook first announced in July that Apple Pay support would be coming to 7-11 retail locations in the United States, and the wide availability of Apple Pay at 7-Eleven comes just in time for the launch of Apple's new 2018 iPhones.
To use Apple Pay at 7-Eleven stores, customers will need an iPhone 6, 6s, 6, 7, 8, 6 Plus, 6s Plus, 7 Plus, 8 Plus, SE, or X, and/or a compatible Apple Watch model.
Along with 7-Eleven, popular drugstore chain CVS, once an Apple Pay holdout, is also expected to begin accepting the payments service this fall.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Because I totally make buying decisions based on whether the store offers Apple Pay..
Sweet, me too! It makes purchasing things difficult when you don’t carry your wallet around any more.
Hmmm...sarcasm or honesty? I think former. :) If so, I agree. It's just as easy to grab a CC and do the transaction that way.
The only place I would REALLY love to use AP is at gas stations (at the pump), where CC info is ripped off daily from card scammers. But, I've yet to see a pump that takes AP.
Too bad Apple can't figure out a way to create a bridge for payments for companies like Walmart. That way you could use Apple Pay at any retailer.
Walmart is trying to capture the value in a card transaction, that’s why it made its own bastard orphan system.
So you would rather go to a place which offers the same product, is 10 miles further down the road, but it offers Apple Pay?
Most people have more than one business within a 10 mile radius.
[doublepost=1536636888][/doublepost]
Two minute walk to save two seconds (if that) on payment processing? All for what? To experience that warm feeling of knowing that Apple is going to get a small fee?
The warmer feeling of knowing WHEN that store screws up and loses data due to a breach I have lost nothing.
Because I totally make buying decisions based on whether the store offers Apple Pay..Well, if I go for a run and don't take my wallet, I am definitely going to stop by 7-11 more often to "reward" myself with a gigantic slushy now...
Seriously? Tap is pretty common in Canada, and I thought that if anything we were behind you guys.
Quite a few larger places will have the wireless part of the credit card reader disabled just to prevent it. CVS drugstore had it enabled prior to Apple Pay (I had a debit card that had wireless), but they disabled when Apple Pay came out...just cause.
As for being behind us down here...remember we just got chip cards a couple of years ago and thought the new fangled metric system was too radical for us - don't even get me started on our political system. Just think of yourselves as way above us. ;-)
Walmart is trying to capture the value in a card transaction, that’s why it made its own bastard orphan system.
Definitely, get that 3% back, but also being able to track buyers through their nonchanging credit card numbers is part of it too.
