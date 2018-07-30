WhatsApp for iOS Gains Group Calling for Voice and Video

Monday July 30, 2018 5:26 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Popular Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp this afternoon announced that the WhatsApp apps for iOS and Android devices now support group calling for voice and video.

WhatsApp users can make group calls with up to four people total by starting a one-on-one voice or video call and then tapping the "add participant" button in the top right corner of the app to add another contact to the call.


WhatsApp says that its group calls are end-to-end encrypted and designed to work reliably around the world in a variety of different network conditions.

The feature, which was first announced by Facebook in May at its F8 developer event, is rolling out to iPhone and Android users and should be available to all users soon.

WhatsApp can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]

Tag: WhatsApp
Avatar
ChrisMoBro
23 hours ago at 06:54 pm
A simple UI for group chat. Much nicer than Apple’s weird floating video rubbish.

Avatar
givemeanapple
1 day ago at 06:22 pm

Not sure what's the point of WhatsApp these days since it doesn't seem to have much differentiating features compared to FB Messenger.

Encrypted and private messaging should be enough.

69Mustang
69Mustang
1 day ago at 06:20 pm

Not sure what's the point of WhatsApp these days since it doesn't seem to have much differentiating features compared to FB Messenger.

I don't understand your comment. Isn't WhatsApp the worlds most used messaging app?

69Mustang
69Mustang
14 hours ago at 04:31 am

Other than the difference of phone numbers/fb accounts though, there are hardly any outstanding differences. Facebook could easily have folded one app into the other and I doubt anyone would complain.

You really think that? Look at this heat map and it's associated data ('https://www.similarweb.com/blog/mobile-messaging-app-map-2018'). Tell me again how you doubt anyone would complain. WA is the most popular app in 104 countries. FBM is the most popular in 64. Seriously, how much complaining do you think would happen if you told people in 1 country they're messaging platform is being folded into another? Now, multiply that by 100. If by this point, you still think the same way...
Blue - Facebook Messenger Green - WhatsApp Red - WeChat

verpeiler
verpeiler
20 hours ago at 10:31 pm

Not sure what's the point of WhatsApp these days since it doesn't seem to have much differentiating features compared to FB Messenger.


Doesn't matter at all because realistically you just use what your friends use. In the US, nobody uses WhatsApp. In other countries, they do, sometimes because their restricted Internet plans don't allow anything else.


Quite simple, many people aren't (or weren't) on Facebook when WhatsApp reached it's critical mass (which is essential to even have a chance as a "platform"). Since you can use it with just a phone number and nothing else it is easy to set up and just works.

Manatlt
Manatlt
19 hours ago at 11:00 pm

WhatsApp is linked to your phone number, while FB Messenger - to Facebook account.

FB Messenger can also be used to link your number and chat with FB friends. You don’t need a Facebook account since 2015.

m0sher
m0sher
19 hours ago at 10:49 pm
Just in time to compete with new iOS 12 which will allow up to 32 people in one group face time......errr wait....never mind competition over.

Throw in iMessenger and there little WhatsApp offers that’s enticing for iOS owners to switch for IMO.

Avatar
DaveTheRave
10 hours ago at 07:39 am

Not sure what's the point of WhatsApp these days since it doesn't seem to have much differentiating features compared to FB Messenger.

End-to-end encryption turned on by default (Signal Protocol)
Admin rights on groups
Public group links if you want your group to be open
No account number or email or password required (no signup friction)
Massive global user base
Cross-platform
No ads
Pretty simple to use

Avatar
Hushpuppy!
20 hours ago at 09:39 pm

A simple UI for group chat. Much nicer than Apple’s weird floating video rubbish.


Well that’s opinionated. I disagree. I feel that Apples version is more enchanting. More esthetically pleasing and clever.
What’s Apps’ version of simplicity without esthetics is boring.

navigates
navigates
19 hours ago at 10:40 pm

Not sure what's the point of WhatsApp these days since it doesn't seem to have much differentiating features compared to FB Messenger.


facebook messenger does not have 1/10th of an adoption when compared to whatsapp. In that way, there is bbm, telegram as well.

