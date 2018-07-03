Facebook Shuts Down 'Moves' Fitness Tracker and Two Other Apps Due to Low Usage

Tuesday July 3, 2018 2:17 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Facebook has announced it is shutting down three apps that the company either launched itself or acquired from other companies over the last four years.

"Moves", "tbh", and the Android-only "Hello" all face the chop as part of the company's latest app cull. Facebook says the apps are being shuttered because of low usage.

Activity tracking app Moves was popular at the time of its acquisition

Fitness tracking app Moves was bought in 2014 from Helsinki-based company ProtoGeo Oy for an undisclosed amount. The app records daily activity, including walking, cycling, and running. Moves will shut down on July 31.

British-based Midnight Labs sold its anonymous teen social media app tbh to the social network in 2017 for an undisclosed sum, although TechCrunch reported that the price paid was likely less than $100 million.

Facebook says all user data associated with the apps will be deleted within 90 days following shutdown.
We regularly review our apps to assess which ones people value most. Sometimes this means closing an app and its accompanying APIs. We know some people are still using these apps and will be disappointed — and we'd like to take this opportunity to thank them for their support. But we need to prioritize our work so we don’t spread ourselves too thin. And it's only by trial and error that we'll create great social experiences for people.
Facebook's last app cull came in August 2017, when it removed two standalone apps from the iOS App Store: the high school chat app "Lifestage" and community-focused gathering place "Groups".

Avatar
honglong1976
8 hours ago at 02:21 am
What a shame, moves was really good. This could explain the lack of updates in 2 years though.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Blackstick
7 hours ago at 03:22 am
Facebook in general has low usage, just the boomers remain because they’re always last to the platform anyway. Seems most have moved on... past its heyday for sure.

I’m still a huge fan of Instagram, which they pay little attention too- and that’s probably a good thing.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
iGobbleoff
8 hours ago at 03:06 am
I love Moves also. Reminds me where I was on a boozy night
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
nickjd331
8 hours ago at 02:27 am
Moves was great. Used it to track everything from my mountain hikes, to reminding me where good pubs are that I stumbled upon! Until it started crashing and deleting my data in the last few months.

Closing down to "Low Usage" is a stupid statement. It was a very popular app, but gradually lost users due to Facebook breaking it. It's not hard to see why people stopped using an app they loved when you look at all the disgruntled reviews from people complaining how it's no longer useable. Fix it up and maybe some of that usage will return.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
OldSchoolMacGuy
3 hours ago at 07:24 am

Facebook in general has low usage, just the boomers remain because they’re always last to the platform anyway. Seems most have moved on... past its heyday for sure.

I’m still a huge fan of Instagram, which they pay little attention too- and that’s probably a good thing.


Hahahahahahaahahahahahaha. Over 2.19 billion active monthly users with the majority using the Facebook app. Yeah, that's "generally low usage". :rolleyes:

Around 30% of all humans on the planet use Facebook every single month and you call that "generally low usage".

We'd love to know what app you think has higher usage.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
AJACs3
6 hours ago at 05:00 am
I used Moves exstensively when it came out. I stopped using it when Facebook took it over. I didn’t want to hand them that level of personal data.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
linkmaster02
3 hours ago at 07:48 am

Facebook in general has low usage, just the boomers remain because they’re always last to the platform anyway. Seems most have moved on... past its heyday for sure.

I’m still a huge fan of Instagram, which they pay little attention too- and that’s probably a good thing.

Facebook is #3 on Alexa: https://www.alexa.com/topsites
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
loft3
8 hours ago at 02:57 am
I love Moves. Are there any similar fitness tracking apps that are simple and show you your daily calorie burn? I'm not looking for overly complex fitness apps that allow you to track 50 metrics.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
beppedessi
8 hours ago at 02:33 am
I use moves almost every day...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
topmounter
6 hours ago at 05:04 am

Facebook in general has low usage, just the boomers remain because they’re always last to the platform anyway. Seems most have moved on... past its heyday for sure.

I’m still a huge fan of Instagram, which they pay little attention too- and that’s probably a good thing.


Facebook is the EverQuest of social media.
Rating: 1 Votes
