iMac Pro's RAM Can Only Be Upgraded by Apple or Authorized Service Provider
Standard 27-inch iMacs have a small hatch in the back that allows the RAM in the machine to be upgraded after purchase, but the iMac Pro does not have that feature.
There is no rear hatch because the RAM in the iMac Pro is not user upgradeable following purchase, but there's good news -- an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider is able to open up the iMac Pro and swap out the RAM.
iMore's Rene Ritchie spoke to Apple and learned that any service center is able to upgrade the RAM on an iMac Pro following purchase.
At Apple Stores, iMac Pro users will likely only be able to upgrade to Apple-provided RAM, but third-party service providers will be able to offer non-Apple RAM and might even allow users to bring in their own RAM. Policy will undoubtedly vary by location, however.
The entry-level $4,999 iMac Pro ships with 32GB of 2666MHz ECC RAM, but up to 128GB RAM is supported. Apple charges $800 to upgrade to 64GB RAM and $2,400 to upgrade to 128GB RAM. Upgrading RAM after purchase in eligible machines is often more affordable than purchasing Apple's RAM upgrades at checkout.
There are no post-purchase options for upgrading the SSD, processor, or graphics card in the iMac Pro.
Apple began allowing customers to purchase the iMac Pro this morning. 8 and 10-core machines will begin shipping out this week, while 14 and 18-core options won't be available to ship out for 6 to 8 weeks. While the entry-level iMac Pro is priced at $4,999, there are a number of upgrades available. A maxed out 18-core machine with 4TB of storage and a Radeon Pro Vega 64 is priced at $13,199.
19 hours ago at 01:04 pm
Apple makes their Mac products more and more anti-consumer every year. It's really sad. :(
19 hours ago at 01:03 pm
I don't get it; what's the reason behind this change? Surely they should make a Pro machine MORE upgradeable, not less.
19 hours ago at 01:13 pm
Isn’t it funny how Apple is for the ‘consumer’ when it comes to net neutrality, but when it comes to benefitting the consumer by allowing cheaper third party upgrading...
;)
;)
19 hours ago at 01:05 pm
I just want a modular Mac Pro.
19 hours ago at 01:03 pm
People (who aren't in the market for this machine) will still complain that "pros" can't open it up themselves to upgrade the internals. Because all "pros" are techie people who open up their machines.
19 hours ago at 01:10 pm
$2400 extra for 96 gb more of RAM? What are they? Nuts?
19 hours ago at 01:01 pm
Another stupid thing to the boat
19 hours ago at 01:16 pm
The whole design of this thing is a show-off of why the current Apple is against the traditional Mac Pro concept. The current Apple wants to be in control of your choices and moves. The traditional Mac Pro put you in control, and Apple cannot permit that anymore. The only hope for the promised “modular Mac Pro” is that this weird thing fails like the cylinder. And still... what will the current Apple mean by “modular”?
19 hours ago at 01:19 pm
I made this mistake once and I won't make it again. I bought a Mac Pro 2013 and it was around $6K without monitors. There are really fast Thunderbolt 3 RAIDs out that are about 3X faster than my Thunderbolt 2 RAID, but I can't use them because my Mac Pro can't be upgraded to Thunderbolt 3. There are GPUs that are light years faster than my FirePro D700s, but I can't upgrade to them.
What's a joke is the fastest Mac for pro apps is a 2010 Mac Pro with a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti video card. http://barefeats.com/hic2_nv_vs_vega.html
So no, I won't be spending $5K and up on this iMac even though I'm ready to upgrade. I'm going to see if Apple delivers a modular Mac next year and evaluate that. If not, I'm going to be using Adobe Creative Suite on a Windows 10 PC, the first Windows PC I'll have in over ten years.
What's a joke is the fastest Mac for pro apps is a 2010 Mac Pro with a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti video card. http://barefeats.com/hic2_nv_vs_vega.html
So no, I won't be spending $5K and up on this iMac even though I'm ready to upgrade. I'm going to see if Apple delivers a modular Mac next year and evaluate that. If not, I'm going to be using Adobe Creative Suite on a Windows 10 PC, the first Windows PC I'll have in over ten years.
19 hours ago at 01:03 pm
I guess that makes me an indie service center :p
