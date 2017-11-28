Apple to Shut Down iTunes Connect From December 23 to 27

Tuesday November 28, 2017 10:44 AM PST by Juli Clover
Each year, Apple shuts down iTunes Connect for a week around the holidays to give its App Store staff time off from work. This year, iTunes Connect will be shut down from December 23 to December 27.

While iTunes Connect is shuttered, Apple will not accept new apps or app updates, so all price changes and app submissions will need to be locked in before that date.

Developers often offer sales and promotions ahead of when the App Store closes for the holidays, and those sales remain available until the App Store re-opens in late December.

Apple says developers can let customers know about promotions, upcoming features, and in-app events using the promotional text field available in iOS 11.

While app store submissions will be unavailable, other iTunes Connect tools will remain accessible to developers throughout the holiday period.

Tag: App Store
Avatar
Sirious
1 day ago at 10:46 am
Unrelated, but I wish they didn't stop that 12 days of Christmas thing.
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
OldSchoolMacGuy
1 day ago at 10:47 am
They do every year. Not a big deal. We live through it each year.

Means a lull in the people who love to complain that Facebook doesn't list super detailed change log notes with their latest app update. Oh the horror!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Robert.Walter
1 day ago at 12:11 pm
23-27. Inclusive?
[doublepost=1511899939][/doublepost]

About what?

Everything. Then they complained when the situation reversed. This is life. LoL.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
redheeler
22 hours ago at 03:18 pm

Shutting down from the 23rd to 27th... no wonder why there are so many huge bugs in OS X and iOS..:mad:

I fail to see how iTunes Connect shutting down for the holidays and bugs in MacOS/iOS are related...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
vicviper789
1 day ago at 01:27 pm
Shutting down from the 23rd to 27th... no wonder why there are so many huge bugs in OS X and iOS..:mad:
Rating: 1 Votes
