Spotify Launches Holiday Sale: New Users Can Get Three Months of Premium for $0.99

Spotify today launched its holiday discounts, giving new users three months of Spotify Premium for $0.99, after which they'll need to pay the traditional $9.99/month subscription cost or cancel their account beforehand. The sale is similar to discounts launched in years past, with Spotify encouraging new users to sign up to the music streaming service over the holidays.
This year, there's an additional deal for those who have signed up for Spotify Premium, but then left the service at one point in the past. Specifically, if you didn't have an active Spotify Premium account as of October 21, 2017 -- meaning you canceled your account before that date -- you can return to Spotify and get three months of the service for $9.99. Unfortunately, there isn't a deal for paid subscribers who have stayed with Spotify.
For more of the latest sales going on this week, be sure to check out our Deals Roundup and Black Friday Roundup.
This year, there's an additional deal for those who have signed up for Spotify Premium, but then left the service at one point in the past. Specifically, if you didn't have an active Spotify Premium account as of October 21, 2017 -- meaning you canceled your account before that date -- you can return to Spotify and get three months of the service for $9.99. Unfortunately, there isn't a deal for paid subscribers who have stayed with Spotify.
Three months of Spotify Premium that gives you access to millions of songs on demand, ad free, and high quality audio, for less than a dollar? That is what music fans can expect this season as Spotify announces two of its biggest deals of the year. Whether you are curating a list of your favorite holiday-themed tracks or compiling a playlist of the hottest songs of the year for an upcoming Holiday party, these offers will undoubtedly warm up your mood this season.If you're interested you can sign up for Spotify Premium on the company's website, and you have until December 31, 2017 to take advantage of the offers. For new users, Spotify said it will check to see that you have not previously provided credit card information or used a 30-day trial of Spotify Premium in order to grant the three month price at $0.99.
- First-time Spotify Premium users can receive three months for just $0.99 if they have not previously provided credit card information or used a 30-day trial.
- Spotify Premium users that did not have an active account as of October 21, 2017 can receive three months for the price of one: $9.99.
For more of the latest sales going on this week, be sure to check out our Deals Roundup and Black Friday Roundup.
Related Roundup: Apple Deals
Tag: Spotify