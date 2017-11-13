High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
KGI: Apple to Launch 6.5-Inch 'iPhone X Plus' and Lower-Priced 6.1-Inch Full-Screen LCD Model Next Year
Apple will launch a trio of new iPhone models in 2018, including 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch models with OLED displays and a 6.1-inch model with an LCD display, according to respected KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo believes all three models will be equipped with a full-screen notched design and TrueDepth camera system like the iPhone X.
In his latest research note, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said the 6.1-inch model will have a lower-resolution LCD display and target the low-end and mid-range markets with an estimated $649 to $749 starting price in the United States.
Kuo is upbeat about shipments, and expects all three new iPhone models to launch without any delays in 2018, given Apple's supply chain will be well experienced with iPhone X production by next year.
Two new OLED models target high-end market; new TFT-LCD model aims at low-end & midrange markets: We believe the major hardware difference in the two new OLED models is size, in a bid to satisfy various needs of the high-end market. The new TFT-LCD model will differ significantly from the OLED models in hardware and design specs (for instance, the PPI will be lower). The primary selling points of the TFT-LCD model may be the innovative user experience of an integrated full-screen design and 3D sensing with a lower price tag (we expect it will likely be US$649-749).If accurate, next year's new iPhone lineup would consist of the second-gen iPhone X with the same size screen, a larger 6.5-inch version that we're tentatively calling the iPhone X Plus, and a mid-range 6.1-inch LCD model that adopts an iPhone X form factor and features but with a cheaper price point.
Tags: KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo
Top Rated Comments(View all)
19 minutes ago at 08:38 am
Will the 6"5 come with a mortgage application?
19 minutes ago at 08:38 am
Looks like I picked the wrong week to give up bank robbin'
15 minutes ago at 08:41 am
What I'd really like is an iPhone SE X (may need to rethink the name)--an edge-to-edge design in a smaller iPhone SE form factor.
17 minutes ago at 08:40 am
I love how $649-$749 is now considered "low-end & midrange" :rolleyes:
20 minutes ago at 08:37 am
Still a mess, and a smaller model would be much appreciated in the lineup. Should be 5.2”, 5.8”, and 6.4”.
21 minutes ago at 08:36 am
I want the Plus Now!!!!
14 minutes ago at 08:42 am
I get the 6.5" and 5.8", but why not make the LCD one smaller (maybe 5")? Make it more of a budget version, to replace the SE form factor. Guess that just makes too much sense.
16 minutes ago at 08:41 am
That's fine if Apple wants to make a larger one and charge more for it.
But there needs to be feature-parity across the OLED models. After the X, no one is going to buy the argument that some special camera improvement can only be unique to the 6.5" model.
I only ever bought the Plus models for the camera, and I'm ecstatic that the X has come down to reality with a usable size AND all of the hardware Apple can dish out.
I'm never, ever going to buy a 6.5" iPhone and I will be extremely irritated if I'm missing out on camera or other hardware features because Apple chose to make them unique to the "premium" model.
But there needs to be feature-parity across the OLED models. After the X, no one is going to buy the argument that some special camera improvement can only be unique to the 6.5" model.
I only ever bought the Plus models for the camera, and I'm ecstatic that the X has come down to reality with a usable size AND all of the hardware Apple can dish out.
I'm never, ever going to buy a 6.5" iPhone and I will be extremely irritated if I'm missing out on camera or other hardware features because Apple chose to make them unique to the "premium" model.
19 minutes ago at 08:37 am
iPad Mini-sized phone? I guess if it's what people want...I think the size of the iPhone X is just about perfect. It's much better than the 8/7 Plus, in my opinion.
18 minutes ago at 08:39 am
I'm sold on the Plus iPhone X, but I don't think I can justify it if it's $1500+, which I fear it will be.
