KGI: Apple to Launch 6.5-Inch 'iPhone X Plus' and Lower-Priced 6.1-Inch Full-Screen LCD Model Next Year

Monday November 13, 2017 8:34 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple will launch a trio of new iPhone models in 2018, including 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch models with OLED displays and a 6.1-inch model with an LCD display, according to respected KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.


Kuo believes all three models will be equipped with a full-screen notched design and TrueDepth camera system like the iPhone X.

In his latest research note, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said the 6.1-inch model will have a lower-resolution LCD display and target the low-end and mid-range markets with an estimated $649 to $749 starting price in the United States.
Two new OLED models target high-end market; new TFT-LCD model aims at low-end & midrange markets: We believe the major hardware difference in the two new OLED models is size, in a bid to satisfy various needs of the high-end market. The new TFT-LCD model will differ significantly from the OLED models in hardware and design specs (for instance, the PPI will be lower). The primary selling points of the TFT-LCD model may be the innovative user experience of an integrated full-screen design and 3D sensing with a lower price tag (we expect it will likely be US$649-749).
If accurate, next year's new iPhone lineup would consist of the second-gen iPhone X with the same size screen, a larger 6.5-inch version that we're tentatively calling the iPhone X Plus, and a mid-range 6.1-inch LCD model that adopts an iPhone X form factor and features but with a cheaper price point.

Kuo is upbeat about shipments, and expects all three new iPhone models to launch without any delays in 2018, given Apple's supply chain will be well experienced with iPhone X production by next year.

Tags: KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo
69 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Guda.FL
19 minutes ago at 08:38 am
Will the 6"5 come with a mortgage application?
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
jadot
19 minutes ago at 08:38 am
Looks like I picked the wrong week to give up bank robbin'
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
JPark
15 minutes ago at 08:41 am
What I'd really like is an iPhone SE X (may need to rethink the name)--an edge-to-edge design in a smaller iPhone SE form factor.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Hal~9000
17 minutes ago at 08:40 am
I love how $649-$749 is now considered "low-end & midrange" :rolleyes:
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Appleaker
20 minutes ago at 08:37 am
Still a mess, and a smaller model would be much appreciated in the lineup. Should be 5.2”, 5.8”, and 6.4”.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
TxExCxH
21 minutes ago at 08:36 am
I want the Plus Now!!!!

Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Patriks7
14 minutes ago at 08:42 am
I get the 6.5" and 5.8", but why not make the LCD one smaller (maybe 5")? Make it more of a budget version, to replace the SE form factor. Guess that just makes too much sense.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
PastaPrimav
16 minutes ago at 08:41 am
That's fine if Apple wants to make a larger one and charge more for it.

But there needs to be feature-parity across the OLED models. After the X, no one is going to buy the argument that some special camera improvement can only be unique to the 6.5" model.

I only ever bought the Plus models for the camera, and I'm ecstatic that the X has come down to reality with a usable size AND all of the hardware Apple can dish out.

I'm never, ever going to buy a 6.5" iPhone and I will be extremely irritated if I'm missing out on camera or other hardware features because Apple chose to make them unique to the "premium" model.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ThisBougieLife
19 minutes ago at 08:37 am
iPad Mini-sized phone? I guess if it's what people want...I think the size of the iPhone X is just about perfect. It's much better than the 8/7 Plus, in my opinion.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ChinaRye
18 minutes ago at 08:39 am
I'm sold on the Plus iPhone X, but I don't think I can justify it if it's $1500+, which I fear it will be.
Rating: 2 Votes

