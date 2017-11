Top 10 iPhone X Tips and Tricks: Reachability, Face ID, Screenshots and More

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The iPhone X is the first new iPhone design Apple has introduced since 2014, and the most radical redesign since the iPhone first debuted in 2007.With a revamped user interface and a slew of new features, there's a lot to get used to, and there are a bunch of hidden functions that aren't immediately obvious. We've rounded up some of the most important things you need to know about the iPhone X in the video below.Here's a quick little spoiler of what we've covered in the video in more depth:- Turning on reachability- Quickly zooming in on YouTube videos- Best methods for closing apps- Disabling Attention awareness to make Face ID less sensitive- Using the Lock screen icons- Using Animoji- Turning off iPhone X- Taking a screenshot- Using Apple Pay- Adding an on-screen Home buttonMake sure to check out the video for a full rundown on how to use all of these tips for a better iPhone X experience, and if you haven't already, subscribe to our YouTube channel because we have plenty more iPhone X videos in the works that we'll be sharing later this week.