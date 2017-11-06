High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Top 10 iPhone X Tips and Tricks: Reachability, Face ID, Screenshots and More
The iPhone X is the first new iPhone design Apple has introduced since 2014, and the most radical redesign since the iPhone first debuted in 2007.
With a revamped user interface and a slew of new features, there's a lot to get used to, and there are a bunch of hidden functions that aren't immediately obvious. We've rounded up some of the most important things you need to know about the iPhone X in the video below.
Here's a quick little spoiler of what we've covered in the video in more depth:
- Turning on reachability
- Quickly zooming in on YouTube videos
- Best methods for closing apps
- Disabling Attention awareness to make Face ID less sensitive
- Using the Lock screen icons
- Using Animoji
- Turning off iPhone X
- Taking a screenshot
- Using Apple Pay
- Adding an on-screen Home button
Make sure to check out the video for a full rundown on how to use all of these tips for a better iPhone X experience
