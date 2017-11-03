TouchArcade iOS Gaming Roundup: Gaming on the iPhone X

The iPhone X launched today and the jury is still out in regard to what the device means for iOS gamers. It stands to reason that the new swipe gesture that replaces the home button is inevitably going to get in the way of some games which require either frantic or elaborate full-screen swipes, but in our experiences the few games that have been updated so far haven't had much of an issue accidentally triggering the home gesture.
If you're looking for some new games to load up on your iPhone X, over at TouchArcade we've got a roundup of the best games for iPhone X. It bridges the gap between games that are fun on touch screens anyway, and titles that have been updated to support the full-screen resolution of the iPhone X. It's likely you own more than a few of these, as games getting zero day updates are typically all classic titles.
If you're looking for graphically impressive games to put the new GPU to the test, we've been posting roundups of the best iPhone games for that for years now. Whenever a new device is released we dig through the App Store and come up with the latest crop of 3D intensive games, and it seems like more than anything else the list just evolves instead of being totally fresh each time. The Infinity Blade games are still some of the best looking iOS games, but The Witness is a recent addition to our list of showstoppers.
We're spending tons of time testing all sorts of games on the iPhone X to continue to flesh out our best games for iPhone X article, which is no small undertaking given the enormity of the App Store catalog. Our community is also at work searching for great iPhone X games, but like most new hardware launches, apps and games that take advantage of everything on day one are few and far between.
Be sure to drop any particularly great iPhone X games that you've played in the comments, and in the meantime, follow along with us over on TouchArcade for all the latest news, reviews, and loads more covering every aspect of mobile gaming. We'll be back with a more traditional news roundup next week, and hopefully by then I'll have an even more exhaustive list of must-haves for the iPhone X.
