Some New iPhone X Owners Facing Activation Issues
On the MacRumors forums, a number of AT&T users are complaining about activation problems, and there are also reports of activation issues on Twitter and reddit. Some AT&T customers are seeing long wait times for the activation process before it eventually fails with an error message.
The issue appears to be due to heavy congestion with so many new devices being released into the wild at once. Several of our readers have been able to get the activation process to work after multiple attempts, while others have gotten it to work after a restart or via iTunes. From MacRumors reader anthonymoody:
I called Apple. As another person posted, they had me shut down (hold the large button right side, then swipe to shut down) and restart (hold large button right side). It still didn't work. Told me to call AT&T, which I did. They confirmed their servers are slammed but gave me the automated activation phone number. I called it, system said it was activated (!) But still no joy on the phone itself.While most of the reports seem to be coming from AT&T users, there are also scattered reports from Verizon customers who are seeing activation problems.
I swapped SIMs with my prior phone...still no joy.
Connected to iTunes and after having to restart the process several times owed to errors (guessing servers getting slammed) I was FINALLY able to get it going - in fact it update to 11.1 and restored from an iOS 11.1 back up in one shot.
Unfortunately, there appears to be no fix at this time beyond waiting or attempting the activation process over and over again. The problem should start to clear up later today as the servers become less crowded, but Apple and/or affected carriers may also be able to implement some kind of fix.
We'll update this post should we hear reports of the congestion clearing up.
Many, if not all having this issue. Good job Apple.Not Apple's fault?... It's carrier-side issues.
Hopefully this clears up soon. No doubt has to be frustrating to those waiting to play with their new device on launch day.
Many, if not all having this issue. Good job Apple.Since it appears that it impacts AT&T Users more (No surprise here, their AW3 Launch day activations were a disaster), I doubt it has much to do with Apple.
its happened in previous years, i believe i had an iPad do that. hopefully it will pass fast.Carriers probably need to scale up their AWS instances.
No AT & T activation issues for me. I walked into Best Buy @ 10, purchased my phone (no reservation) and was activated by 10:30. If you're looking for a phone today, check your local Best Buy that has an Apple presence. None of the AT & T stores had phones in stock.Isn’t Best Buy tacking on an extra $100?
For the $20-$30 phone companies charge to activate a line, you’d think it would go a lot smoother.Don't forget, some of us Verizon customers forced them to waive the activation fee. So we're at their mercy now.
