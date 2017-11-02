New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iPhone X Apps Now Widely Rolling Out on App Store Ahead of Device's Launch Tomorrow

Thursday November 2, 2017 11:56 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
An increasing number of developers have updated their apps over the past few days with support for the iPhone X's new screen dimensions. We've rounded up some of the more popular titles below ahead of the device's launch tomorrow.



Apple has highlighted many other apps ready for the device in a "Great on iPhone X" section on the App Store, including Afterlight 2, Citymapper, Launch Center Pro, Netflix, Twitter, CARROT Weather, Wikipedia, and Yelp.

Apple has been encouraging developers to optimize their apps for the iPhone X for weeks, so there are likely dozens if not hundreds of other apps ready for the device. If you know of any others, be sure to share them in the comments section.

Avatar
840quadra
42 minutes ago at 11:58 am
Glad to see Google Photos is on there. Will make uploading comparison photo shots a lot easier for me ;) .

Good list so far.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BlingBling
26 minutes ago at 12:15 pm
Also updated my app Only One ('https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/only-one/id681646403?ls=1&mt=8') and snuck in an optional notch hider (shhh.. don't tell Apple). It hasn't been tested on a real device yet, but I felt the notch would be a huge distraction to the game and generally any landscape app that I included it and you can judge for yourself!



Notch hider must be turned on in the game settings
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Joe Rossignol
25 minutes ago at 12:15 pm

GroupMe
Chase
Capital One
Mint


Halide really is an insanely great example of UI design for X imo.
https://twitter.com/halidecamera/status/926149753385074688


I've gone ahead and added GroupMe, Mint, and Halide.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
OldSchoolMacGuy
41 minutes ago at 11:59 am
Pays off big time to update your app. Getting featured can mean thousands or even tens of thousands of new sales.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
vega07
11 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
Need google maps
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BornAgainMac
29 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
I wonder if all my 32-bit apps will be optimized for iOS 11 and iPhone X soon?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Bbqthis
17 minutes ago at 12:23 pm

I've gone ahead and added GroupMe, Mint, and Halide.

Halide was already included, I just wanted people to see what it actually looks on the X as it's different than just stretching the UI to fill.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ideal.dreams
31 minutes ago at 12:10 pm
Awesome that they'll be ready ahead of tomorrow. Can hardly focus at work knowing there's less than 24 hours left :p
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Eorlas
13 minutes ago at 12:27 pm

Also updated my app Only One ('https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/only-one/id681646403?ls=1&mt=8') and snuck in an optional notch hider (shhh.. don't tell Apple). It hasn't been tested on a real device yet, but I felt the notch would be a huge distraction to the game and generally any landscape app that I included it and you can judge for yourself!


I really appreciate given the option to switch between a notched and notchless landscape mode as the user, and will probably give your app a try despite not hearing about it before. At least the user gets to choose where/when they have the notch if they like it or not rather than being shoehorned into it.

Granted, once Apple has discovered that you've done this they'll probably make you take it out unfortunately.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Bbqthis
29 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
Halide really is an insanely great example of UI design for X imo.
https://twitter.com/halidecamera/status/926149753385074688
Rating: 1 Votes

