Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
iPhone X Apps Now Widely Rolling Out on App Store Ahead of Device's Launch Tomorrow
• Discord
• Pennies
• Super Mario Run
• Heads Up!
• Fandango
• Tweetbot 4
• Fantastical 2
• Threes!
• Plex
• Alto's Adventure
• SpeedSmart
• Mint
• DataMan Next
• SoundShare
• United Airlines
• Nike+ Run Club
• 1Password
• Living Earth
• SoundCloud
• infltr
• ProCam 5
• Astro Mail
• Calm
• Google Photos
• Halide
• GroupMe
• Buffer
Apple has highlighted many other apps ready for the device in a "Great on iPhone X" section on the App Store, including Afterlight 2, Citymapper, Launch Center Pro, Netflix, Twitter, CARROT Weather, Wikipedia, and Yelp.
Apple has been encouraging developers to optimize their apps for the iPhone X for weeks, so there are likely dozens if not hundreds of other apps ready for the device. If you know of any others, be sure to share them in the comments section.
Good list so far.
Notch hider must be turned on in the game settings
GroupMe
Chase
Capital One
Mint
Halide really is an insanely great example of UI design for X imo.
https://twitter.com/halidecamera/status/926149753385074688
I've gone ahead and added GroupMe, Mint, and Halide.
Halide was already included, I just wanted people to see what it actually looks on the X as it's different than just stretching the UI to fill.
Also updated my app Only One ('https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/only-one/id681646403?ls=1&mt=8') and snuck in an optional notch hider (shhh.. don't tell Apple). It hasn't been tested on a real device yet, but I felt the notch would be a huge distraction to the game and generally any landscape app that I included it and you can judge for yourself!
I really appreciate given the option to switch between a notched and notchless landscape mode as the user, and will probably give your app a try despite not hearing about it before. At least the user gets to choose where/when they have the notch if they like it or not rather than being shoehorned into it.
Granted, once Apple has discovered that you've done this they'll probably make you take it out unfortunately.
https://twitter.com/halidecamera/status/926149753385074688
