Apple Seeds First macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Beta to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 update to developers, just after releasing the macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 update and more than a month after releasing the new macOS High Sierra operating system to the public.
The macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 beta can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store with the proper profile installed.
It's not yet clear what improvements the second update to macOS High Sierra will bring, but it's likely to include bug fixes and performance improvements for issues that weren't addressed in macOS High Sierra 10.31.1.
The previous update, 10.13.1, introduced fixes for some serious security flaws and brought new emoji to the macOS operating system.
We'll update this post with any new features that are found in macOS High Sierra 10.13.2.
