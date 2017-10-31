32GB Apple TV 4K Marked Down to $150 With $30 Mail-in Rebate

The 32GB model of the newest Apple TV 4K is currently being discounted at Adorama, with the help of a mail-in rebate form. On the site, you can purchase the 32GB Apple TV 4K for its usual price of $179, and then receive $30 through the mail-in rebate, knocking the price down to $149.
The rebate will be valid on purchases made between October 30 and November 5 while supplies last, and Adorama's mail-in rebate rules state that the form must be postmarked within 30 days of the purchase of the item.
Additionally, proof of purchase requirements include a signed rebate form, original UPC barcode label, original serial number barcode label, and a copy of the invoice/receipt or packing list (your order confirmation email won't be accepted). More details can be found on Adorama's page for the Apple TV right here, by clicking on "Mail-in Rebate" under the price.
In other deals, Amazon recently opened up a new section of its smartphone department, offering those interested a useful glimpse at cases and accessories for the iPhone X and iPhone 8. While not all of the accessories are on sale, there are a few low-priced items, like SUPCASE's $14.24 iPhone X Case and Tech Armor's $7.99 iPhone X Ballistic Glass Screen Protector.
Also of note is Best Buy's Deal of the Day today: the UE MEGABOOM in "Purpley" for over 50 percent off, bringing the $299.99 bluetooth speaker down to $146.99. More of the latest sales going on this week can be found in our Deals Roundup.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors.
