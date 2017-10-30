Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Might Be Over Amid Fight for Control of Combined Company
Sprint parent company SoftBank may call off a planned merger between Sprint and T-Mobile, report Nikkei and Reuters.
SoftBank's board of directors is said to be having doubts about the deal due to a failure to reach an agreement about the ownership of the combined T-Mobile/Sprint entity. SoftBank is worried about "losing control" of the combined company, according to sources that spoke to Reuters.
Rumors suggest SoftBank could approach T-Mobile parent company Deutsche Telekom as soon as Tuesday to end the talks. Deutsche Telekom wanted a controlling stake in the combined company, which SoftBank's board has ultimately decided not to agree to. T-Mobile is still attempting to keep the deal going, but Deutsche Telekom does not plan to budge on demands for control.
A T-Mobile and Sprint merger deal has been in the works since February of 2017, and as recently as September, the deal was said to be close to done as SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom worked out the final details. T-Mobile CEO John Legere was set to lead the combined company.
Should the deal ultimately fall through, it will be the second time Sprint and T-Mobile have failed to reach an agreement. Sprint parent company SoftBank attempted to purchase T-Mobile in a 2013 deal worth more than $20 billion, but SoftBank abandoned its plans in 2014 amid regulatory scrutiny.
Even if the deal progresses and SoftBank does not end the merger, it's still unclear if it will gain regulatory approval this time around. In 2014, U.S. antitrust regulators said having four national carriers was important to maintaining a competitive market.
28 minutes ago at 01:34 pm
If they merge, John Legere has to keep being the CEO and continue to be the uncarrier that trumps all the other carriers. John knows how to run T-Mobile USA and keep the competition up on the others. Softbank/Sprint execs that have ideas should be required to get approval from John Legere.
24 minutes ago at 01:38 pm
Well sprint, enjoy slowly going out of business
25 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
Bizarre. If Softbank knew how to run Sprint it wouldn't be the take over target it is. But with this going belly up seems like the next step could be vultures ending up picking up Sprint assets in the next few years. I mean any company that literally gives away a free year of service and still can't get takers....
9 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
I’m getting sick and tired of all these corporate mega mergers. They say it’s beneficial for the consumer but all it does is result in less competition and higher prices.
Look at the airlines as a prime example.
8 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
Given that since SoftBank bought Sprint in 2013, Sprint has had all of two slightly profitable quarters, and zero profitable years, hemorrhaging something like $10 billion, I would think the last thing SoftBank would want is to be running the newly merged company.
I mean, seriously, if your management has lost money for five years straight while the company you want to merge with has been on an upward trend that entire time, I’d think priority one would be not running the merged company.
But then, if SoftBank made smart decisions they’d either be making money with Sprint or never have bought it in the first place. Why start making good decisions now?
20 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
Looks like DT is no longer eager to unload T-Mobile USA or even lose majority control to another company. I'm glad it failed because when it comes to competition, 4 big boys is better than 3 in this arena. Of course, it's still possible we'll go down to 3 if Sprint goes under someday.
24 minutes ago at 01:39 pm
We'll know right away if Sprint gets control. Hold times will multiply by about 10, and when you do reach customer service, they won't be able to solve anything.
---
I love T-Mobile service, but I can see a not-too-distant future when I have to go back to Verizon.
---
29 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
Keep it that way. We need the competition.
