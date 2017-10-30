Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 11.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming tvOS 11.2 update to developers for testing purposes, more than a month after releasing tvOS 11 to the public and while tvOS 11.1, the first tvOS update, is still in testing.
Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the tvOS 11.1 developer beta can be downloaded onto the Apple TV via a profile that’s installed using Xcode.
According to the release notes accompanying the tvOS 11.2 beta, the update fixes several bugs related to 4K support and introduces new 4K features.
tvOS 11 was something of a minor update, introducing features like full support for AirPods, automatic switching between light and dark mode based on local time, Home screen syncing options designed to keep multiple Apple TVs in a single household in sync, and new background modes and notification support.
tvOS 11.2 includes new features, bug fixes, and security improvements in the OS and SDK, including:Apple has released a video for the new AVDisplayManager feature for developers. With tvOS 11.2, Apple TV 4K is able to automatically switch video display modes to match the native frame rate and dynamic range of video content, so developers will need to make sure their apps and video content are ready to support the new functionality.
- Automatic mode switching to native frame rate and dynamic range of video content with Apple TV 4K
- Support for switching Apple TV 4K display output to SDR for apps that are GPU-bound when running in HDR
- Restoring Unwatched category in Home Sharing for Movies, TV Shows, and Home Videos
Does your tvOS app play video? Learn about the new mode switching options in tvOS 11.2 using AVDisplayManager: https://t.co/P1vzpBeSIV— Josh Tidsbury (@joshtidsbury) October 30, 2017
