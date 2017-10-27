Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple to Classify Third-Generation iPad as Obsolete Later This Month
Apple will add the third-generation iPad to its vintage and obsolete products list on October 31, 2017, according to an internal memo distributed to Apple Authorized Service Providers and verified by MacRumors.
Apple's third-generation iPad
The memo states that both Wi-Fi and cellular models of the third-generation iPad will be classified as obsolete around the world, except in the state of California and Turkey due to legalities in those regions.
The distinction means that Apple and Apple Authorized Service Providers will no longer repair or service the tablet since it will surpass five years since last being manufactured, except where required by law.
In California, for example, third-generation iPad owners may still obtain service from Apple Stores or by contacting Apple support at 1-800-APL-CARE. The extended coverage period will likely end in October 2019.
Apple released the third-generation iPad, formally known as "the new iPad," in March 2012. The tablet was Apple's last with a 30-pin dock connector, and it was immediately discontinued upon release of the fourth-generation iPad with a Lightning connector just seven months later.
The third-generation iPad will join the original iPad on the vintage and obsolete products list. iPad 2 hasn't received the classification since it remained in Apple's tablet lineup as a low-cost option until 2014.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 hour ago at 06:31 am
It was obsolete on launch.. Confirmed by Apple when they killed it 7 months later.
1 hour ago at 06:30 am
Worst iPad ever made!
1 hour ago at 06:36 am
So far the best and longest iPads are the 2s. iPad 2 and Air 2.
44 minutes ago at 07:13 am
My first iPad.
1 hour ago at 06:31 am
Basically the iPad 2 with Retina display.
1 hour ago at 06:45 am
A shopping channel in the UK (Ideal World) were selling them a week ago, as 'refurbished' models.
I had never laughed so hard before...
I had never laughed so hard before...
5 minutes ago at 07:52 am
Nothing older than the iPad Air 1 is getting OS/Security updates, right? So largely a moot point.
had one, never gave me issues.
My iPad 2 still works well. Only issue of course is it's not safe to use for most stuff since it hasn't gotten security updates in 2 years.
I had WAY less problems with that 30-bit connector than lightning!
But it had a GPU update, which should have given it better performance to handle the retina display.
The iPad 3 had 2x the GPU but had to push 4x the pixels, so... Even still, I doubt it was that bad. I THINK it had 2x the RAM? That alone would have made it a nice upgrade over the 2.
I bought one on launch to replace my iPad 2 and was annoyed when the iPad 4 came out so quickly. Luckily I managed to sell it on.
The iPad 3 had 2x the GPU but had to push 4x the pixels, so... Even still, I doubt it was that bad. I THINK it had 2x the RAM? That alone would have made it a nice upgrade over the 2.
52 minutes ago at 07:05 am
Still using the one I got on launch day. It is noticeably slower, but it works fine for my wife to shop online, post on Facebook, check her email, and send messages. I do have to say I felt just a little let down by Apple when they announced the 4th gen just a few months after I got mine. It feels like the 3rd gen was a stopgap device released just so Apple could claim a retina display on the iPad but Apple wasn't ready with the A6 chipset yet.
I suspect I'll wind up replacing it later this year when the 2017 iPad likely is one of the Black Friday sale items and I can get a $50 gift card along with the purchase. I'm still kicking myself for not grabbing an iPad Air 2 when they were selling for $299.
I suspect I'll wind up replacing it later this year when the 2017 iPad likely is one of the Black Friday sale items and I can get a $50 gift card along with the purchase. I'm still kicking myself for not grabbing an iPad Air 2 when they were selling for $299.
1 hour ago at 06:30 am
"Worst iPad Evvaaah" (in a comic book guy from Simpsons voice)
56 minutes ago at 07:02 am
I bought one on launch. It did fine until my air which I still own and use.
[ Read All Comments ]