Apple Watch Series 3 With GPS Now Available in Four More Countries, Brazil and South Korea Next Month

Apple Watch Series 3 models with Wi-Fi and GPS became available to purchase on Apple's website in Mexico and the Philippines today after launching in Bahrain and Malaysia last week. Apple says the non-cellular models will also be available to buy in South Korea on November 3 and in Brazil on November 17.
Apple Watch Series 3 first launched September 22 in the United States Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the UK.
Availability of the GPS-only models expanded to the United Arab Emirates the next day, and to Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Guam, Hungary, Iceland, India, Jersey, Macau, Monaco, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Thailand, and Turkey on September 29. Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia followed September 30.
Apple Watch Series 3 models with LTE launched September 22 in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, and the UK, with other countries to follow next year.
Apple Watch Series 3 first launched September 22 in the United States Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the UK.
Availability of the GPS-only models expanded to the United Arab Emirates the next day, and to Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Guam, Hungary, Iceland, India, Jersey, Macau, Monaco, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Thailand, and Turkey on September 29. Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia followed September 30.
Apple Watch Series 3 models with LTE launched September 22 in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, and the UK, with other countries to follow next year.
Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 4
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)