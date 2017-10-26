New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple vs. Samsung Lawsuit to Drag Into Eighth Year With Retrial Scheduled Next May

Thursday October 26, 2017 7:21 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
The never-ending legal battle between Apple and Samsung over the design of the iPhone will likely stretch into its eighth year of proceedings.

Apple's original complaint accused Samsung of copying the iPhone's design

Lucy Koh, the judge who has been presiding over the case since it began in April 2011, has scheduled a five-day retrial between May 14 and May 18 of next year, according to court documents filed electronically on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Koh ordered that a new trial is required to determine whether Apple's $399 million award for Samsung's design patent infringement should stand or whether a new damages trial is required.

Apple successfully sued Samsung for infringing upon the iPhone's patented design, including its rectangular front face with rounded edges and grid of colorful icons on a black screen.

Apple's damages were awarded based on Samsung's entire profit from the sale of its infringing smartphones, but Samsung argued that the amount should be a percentage based on individual components like the front bezel or display.

The case progressed all the way to the Supreme Court, which recommended that the U.S. Court of Appeals reconsider the damages amount that Samsung owes. The trial has since returned to the U.S. District Court in Northern California where it began.

Apple's statement about the case from last December:
Our case has always been about Samsung's blatant copying of our ideas, and that was never in dispute. We will continue to protect the years of hard work that has made iPhone the world's most innovative and beloved product. We remain optimistic that the lower courts will again send a powerful signal that stealing isn't right.
Apple was initially awarded nearly $1 billion in damages, but a significant part of the decision was reversed in 2015, leaving Samsung owing $548 million. The amount was eventually lowered to $399 million, and now it may be adjusted again.


Avatar
hlfway2anywhere
18 minutes ago at 07:39 am

Seriously......a fight over 7 year old tech thats obsolete and has cost millions in legal struggles. I have many pieces of tech that have rounded corners. Sorry apple, you didn't invent that. Add colorful icons to that. Guess they better sue nintendo, sony, and EVERY OTHER MANUFACTURER.

Beyond ridiculous at this point.

Smartphones did not look like that until Apple did it. AND Samsung had a whole strategy guide written up to copy the iPhone. That's the point.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ignatius345
19 minutes ago at 07:38 am

Seriously......a fight over 7 year old tech thats obsolete and has cost millions in legal struggles. I have many pieces of tech that have rounded corners. Sorry apple, you didn't invent that. Add colorful icons to that. Guess they better sue nintendo, sony, and EVERY OTHER MANUFACTURER.

Beyond ridiculous at this point.

1. I think they're trying to set a precedent and 2. come on, the similarities are just glaring. It's very obvious that Samsung looked at the iPhone and just did their best to copy it exactly.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
jonnyb098
28 minutes ago at 07:29 am
Seriously......a fight over 7 year old tech thats obsolete and has cost millions in legal struggles. I have many pieces of tech that have rounded corners. Sorry apple, you didn't invent that. Add colorful icons to that. Guess they better sue nintendo, sony, and EVERY OTHER MANUFACTURER.

Beyond ridiculous at this point.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
now i see it
11 minutes ago at 07:45 am
Hey Samsung, we're going to sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars for copying our iPhone, but could you make our iPhone X screen for us pretty please?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
SuperMarioKart
12 minutes ago at 07:45 am
It's very important that this lawsuit continues indefinitely, so that we have something to remember both companies by after they are gone and our AI overlords have taken over.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
MrGimper
9 minutes ago at 07:47 am
Think they should appoint a judge with eyes, as they are obviously blind.

Wonder how this would play out in the courtroom of Judge Rinder, or Judge Judy ..... "You copying sunbitches, pay billions of $ in compensation, case closed" .... all of 10 seconds.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Jeremy1026
32 minutes ago at 07:25 am
How close are these two to having the winner of the lawsuit "break-even" after legal fees?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Avieshek
33 minutes ago at 07:23 am
I guess, we can celebrate the next 10-year anniversary in 2020.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Rojaaemon
16 minutes ago at 07:40 am
3GS? That's my iPhone! Still using it.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
skywalkerr69
12 minutes ago at 07:44 am
The love hate relationship these companies have for one another is astonishing.
Rating: 1 Votes

