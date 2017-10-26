Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Seeds Fifth macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 Beta to Developers
The fifth macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 beta can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store with the proper profile installed.
macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 focuses primarily on bug fixes, performance improvements, security enhancements, and other under-the-hood changes.
The update includes a fix for a serious vulnerability in the WPA2 Wi-Fi standard that protects many modern Wi-Fi networks. Using a key reinstallation attack or "KRACK," attackers can exploit weaknesses in the WPA2 protocol to decrypt network traffic to sniff out sensitive information. This attack is not possible with the patch in macOS 10.13.1.
Also new in macOS 10.13.1 is a range of new Unicode 10 emoji like crazy face, pie, pretzel, t-rex, vampire, exploding head, face vomiting, shushing face, love you gesture, brain, scarf, zebra, giraffe, fortune cookie, pie, hedgehog, and more. The new emoji are also available in iOS 11.1 and watchOS 4.1.
macOS High Sierra is a major update that introduces APFS, a new more modern file system, HEIF and HEVC photo and video encoding improvements for smaller file sizes without compromising quality, Metal 2, and several new features for Safari, like autoplay blocking for videos and Intelligent Tracking Prevention to better protect user privacy.
I know youre being sarcastic, but the only ‘bug’ they mention being fixed is the wifi security issue. And they mention the emojies.
It would be nice to hear what else they are focused on.
Plus, theres been zero info on when apfs support might actually come to fusion drives.
it would be nice for people to actually read the articles and realize when these betas are released there is no idea right away at what's being fixed. The articles are mainly cut and pasted and describe, in general, what the software release contains from the get go.
these 'oh my god, why are they just working on emojis' comments stopped being funny in June
Hopefully theyre working on all the bigs being reported in the high sierra forum and not just emojies.
Yes. Literally every single bug will be fixed come Monday.
