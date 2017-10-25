Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
iPhone X App Switching Demoed in New Video as Apple Revamps Homepage Ahead of Pre-Orders
The latest iPhone X video is short but demos a new app switching feature that's unique to the device. On iPhone X, you can swipe left or right on the display to quickly switch between apps, a process that's smooth and seamless in the video that was discovered on Imgur and then shared on Twitter.
App switching on iPhone X looks pretty smooth. (via https://t.co/mXpNJhOwzw) pic.twitter.com/Lf9X3twx58— Webastiaan the Sith (@sdw) October 25, 2017
Apple did demonstrate this gesture on stage when the iPhone X was introduced, but the video gives a clearer look at how well it works.
On previous devices, app switching was largely initiated through the Home button, but with no Home button available, Apple found a simpler, more intuitive solution for the iPhone X. iPhone X users will also be able to use a swipe upward and hold gesture to get to the traditional card-based app switching interface.
In other iPhone X news, Apple tonight revamped the Apple.com homepage to focus solely on the iPhone X ahead of pre-orders.
The page has an iPhone X front and center along with the pre-order time, and it features several animated sections highlighting various iPhone X features like the edge-to-edge display, Face ID, the TrueDepth Camera, the improved rear camera with Portrait Lighting, the A11 Bionic processor, and wireless charging.
iPhone X pre-orders will kick off in just two days on Friday, October 27 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time. The first pre-orders will begin arriving to customers on Friday, November 3, the official launch date for the iPhone X.
i think the person in the video is unnecessarily going with the rainbow swipe ;)
Yes, this. I don't think you need to swipe like this to do it. A simple left/right swipe works.
I thought you swipe up to get into app switching mode like on the iPad.
On the other hand this is pretty much the ux I have on the 7 plus for the first attempt at switching to another app. The 2nd time is when I have multiple apps to switch to.
It's both. There's a swipe up and hold for the full card interface and then this left/right app switching gesture for quicker switching.
Here the app switching mechanism looks different from the Keynote demo. In the Keynote demo, Craig simply swiped horizontally at the bottom of the screen. Why is it different here? I like the Keynote demo swiping much better.i think the person in the video is unnecessarily going with the rainbow swipe ;)
Can’t wait to Face-ID.
Next year is sooner than you think.Tell that to my iphone 6 plus. It's lying down on the bed coughing...
i think the last great gesture they introduced was swipe to go back, and this is just another one which will become incredibly natural to everyone after a couple of months
excited
