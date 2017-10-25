New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

iPhone X App Switching Demoed in New Video as Apple Revamps Homepage Ahead of Pre-Orders

Tuesday October 24, 2017 10:20 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Following the debut of the iPhone X in September, Apple employees have been using the device in public, leading to a range of "in the wild" iPhone X photos and videos showing off new features and the device's revamped design.

The latest iPhone X video is short but demos a new app switching feature that's unique to the device. On iPhone X, you can swipe left or right on the display to quickly switch between apps, a process that's smooth and seamless in the video that was discovered on Imgur and then shared on Twitter.


Apple did demonstrate this gesture on stage when the iPhone X was introduced, but the video gives a clearer look at how well it works.

On previous devices, app switching was largely initiated through the Home button, but with no Home button available, Apple found a simpler, more intuitive solution for the iPhone X. iPhone X users will also be able to use a swipe upward and hold gesture to get to the traditional card-based app switching interface.

In other iPhone X news, Apple tonight revamped the Apple.com homepage to focus solely on the iPhone X ahead of pre-orders.

The page has an iPhone X front and center along with the pre-order time, and it features several animated sections highlighting various iPhone X features like the edge-to-edge display, Face ID, the TrueDepth Camera, the improved rear camera with Portrait Lighting, the A11 Bionic processor, and wireless charging.


iPhone X pre-orders will kick off in just two days on Friday, October 27 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time. The first pre-orders will begin arriving to customers on Friday, November 3, the official launch date for the iPhone X.

Related Roundup: iPhone X
Buyer's Guide: iPhone X (Caution)
[ 24 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Goldfrapp
35 minutes ago at 10:22 pm
Here the app switching mechanism looks different from the Keynote demo. In the Keynote demo, Craig simply swiped horizontally across the bottom of the screen. Why is it different here? I like the Keynote demo swiping much better.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
jclo
28 minutes ago at 10:29 pm

i think the person in the video is unnecessarily going with the rainbow swipe ;)


Yes, this. I don't think you need to swipe like this to do it. A simple left/right swipe works.
[doublepost=1508909414][/doublepost]

I thought you swipe up to get into app switching mode like on the iPad.

On the other hand this is pretty much the ux I have on the 7 plus for the first attempt at switching to another app. The 2nd time is when I have multiple apps to switch to.


It's both. There's a swipe up and hold for the full card interface and then this left/right app switching gesture for quicker switching.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
flat five
32 minutes ago at 10:24 pm

Here the app switching mechanism looks different from the Keynote demo. In the Keynote demo, Craig simply swiped horizontally at the bottom of the screen. Why is it different here? I like the Keynote demo swiping much better.

i think the person in the video is unnecessarily going with the rainbow swipe ;)
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
serialiphoneuser
19 minutes ago at 10:38 pm
Face-ID is so LIT!
Can’t wait to Face-ID.

Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
pat500000
35 minutes ago at 10:22 pm
I wish there was a plus version of this.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
pat500000
17 minutes ago at 10:40 pm

Next year is sooner than you think.

Tell that to my iphone 6 plus. It's lying down on the bed coughing...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
611designs
23 minutes ago at 10:34 pm
stuck on iPhone 6 for 3 years, Friday cant come sooner! #takemycash
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ImperialX
31 minutes ago at 10:25 pm
RIP Sam Byford. ('https://www.theverge.com/2017/10/23/16519388/iphone-8-plus-vs-iphone-x-comparison')
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
vertsix
34 minutes ago at 10:23 pm
amazing gesture

i think the last great gesture they introduced was swipe to go back, and this is just another one which will become incredibly natural to everyone after a couple of months

excited
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
newyorksole
30 minutes ago at 10:27 pm
Daaaamnnnnn I’m hype.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]