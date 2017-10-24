Twelve South's HiRise Duet Dock is Available Again After Selling Out Last Year

Tuesday October 24, 2017 7:50 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Twelve South today announced that its popular HiRise Duet combination dock for iPhone and Apple Watch is available to purchase again.


HiRise Duet was originally introduced in November 2016, but the dock sold out within just a few weeks and it remained out of stock until today. Twelve South appears to have finally received more units from its manufacturer.

The dock has an integrated Lightning connector and magnetic puck to charge both an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. The stand holds the Apple Watch on its side so that it can be used in Nightstand mode on a bedside table.

Both the Lightning connector and support post are adjustable to work with most popular iPhone cases on the market today.

The dock, designed with dark gray metal and accented with soft, black napa leather, has a 3.75-inch square footprint. One AC power cable extends from the base of the stand, providing 15 watts of total power.

HiRise Duet is $119.99 on Twelve South's website with free shipping in the United States. It's designed for iPhone 5s or later and any Apple Watch.

harriska2
1 hour ago at 08:01 am
$120? Nope. Got a charging stand for the watch for $7 shipped that works just fine. The design looks smart, but not that smart.
groove-agent
57 minutes ago at 08:29 am
My question is: How on earth were they out of stock for a year? Filling back orders maybe?
DotCom2
1 hour ago at 08:05 am
This outfit makes nice looking stuff but overpriced IMHO. They could do better by lowering the price and working off of volume IMO. Nice...but not THAT nice.
MrGuder
1 hour ago at 08:05 am
This looks like a nice one in all charger for phone and watch. I like how the watch charges sideways. My only concern is does the stand block the speakers on the iPhone?
