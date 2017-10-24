Twelve South's HiRise Duet Dock is Available Again After Selling Out Last Year

Twelve South today announced that its popular HiRise Duet combination dock for iPhone and Apple Watch is available to purchase again.
HiRise Duet was originally introduced in November 2016, but the dock sold out within just a few weeks and it remained out of stock until today. Twelve South appears to have finally received more units from its manufacturer.
The dock has an integrated Lightning connector and magnetic puck to charge both an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. The stand holds the Apple Watch on its side so that it can be used in Nightstand mode on a bedside table.
Both the Lightning connector and support post are adjustable to work with most popular iPhone cases on the market today.
The dock, designed with dark gray metal and accented with soft, black napa leather, has a 3.75-inch square footprint. One AC power cable extends from the base of the stand, providing 15 watts of total power.
HiRise Duet is $119.99 on Twelve South's website with free shipping in the United States. It's designed for iPhone 5s or later and any Apple Watch.
